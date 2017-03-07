phil4.13 wrote:
No Curran or Mika this week due to suspension & a broken hand but have Minga & Bentley back with possibly Kheirallah
Having Minga and Bentley back will be good. But no Gavin Margueritte?
The loss of Curran and Mika is tragic, especially Mika's broken hand. However I think that Toulouse will win easily at home anyway.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Big Jim Slade, cravenpark1, endoman, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Moe syslak, moto748, shinymcshine, SirStan, Slugger McBatt, thefaxfanman, wiganermike, Wigg'n, Ziggy Stardust and 178 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}