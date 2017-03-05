WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 8:50 pm
Lebron James
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 725
Who's that moron who claimed Toulouse wouldn't win away game? Can't remember his name but I'm sure he was a fan of someone like Wakefield or Leigh?

Regards

King James

Regards

King James

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:02 pm
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1012
Lebron James wrote:
Who's that moron who claimed Toulouse wouldn't win away game? Can't remember his name but I'm sure he was a fan of someone like Wakefield or Leigh?

Regards

King James


I suggested they would win 95% of their away games , so about 1/2 , and they would lose the same amount at home , so about 1/2

As for fcking moron , look in the mirror ' King ' pretentious t1t
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:14 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4111
Location: Carcassonne, France
GUBRATS wrote:
I suggested they would win 95% of their away games , so about 1/2 , and they would lose the same amount at home , so about 1/2

As for fcking moron , look in the mirror ' King ' pretentious t1t


95% is not about 1/2. Did someone at your school tell you otherwise?

So in the light of your comprehension of percentages, perhaps the suggestion of your being a moron is not too far off the mark.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:04 am
GUBRATS
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 1012
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
95% is not about 1/2. Did someone at your school tell you otherwise?

So in the light of your comprehension of percentages, perhaps the suggestion of your being a moron is not too far off the mark.


You're quite right , 1-2 games out of 11 is more like 85% , I was think of the total 22 games

As for the name calling , well I'm not the loony faux Frenchman in Chorley that everybody laughs at , so no point calling you names , you obviously have enough problems already
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:23 am
sanjunien
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Mar 28, 2010 11:56 am
Posts: 5261
Location: Limoges,France
A win is a win at the end of the day. An away win at Fax will help to get that monkey off their back maybe..

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:28 pm
Binosh
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Oct 19, 2005 9:02 am
Posts: 575
Lebron James wrote:
Who's that moron who claimed Toulouse wouldn't win away game? Can't remember his name but I'm sure he was a fan of someone like Wakefield or Leigh?

Regards

King James



You do have to laugh at the irony of this post, someone who signs off with "King James" calling somebody a moron on a virtual RL chat room.

Regards

Baron Von Binosh

Regards

Baron Von Binosh

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:56 pm
Willzay
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 6052
Plus someone whose a fan of a club that lost to both Leigh and Wakefield in consecutive matches.

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:30 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4111
Location: Carcassonne, France
sanjunien wrote:
A win is a win at the end of the day. An away win at Fax will help to get that monkey off their back maybe..



Toulouse scored two tries to one in their win over Halifax.

Toulouse will win a lot more away games when the weather is drier and when they get their injured stars (Mark Kheirallah, Kuni Minga, Gavin Margueritte, Kane Bentley) back on the field.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:54 pm
RoyBoy29
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon May 23, 2011 8:29 am
Posts: 438
GUBRATS wrote:
Was it sunny on the side Fax were playing on ?

So the circumstances are irrelevant , but yes an important victory



He woulnt know, they dont give that info out on Chorley FM

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:44 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4111
Location: Carcassonne, France
RoyBoy29 wrote:
He woulnt know, they dont give that info out on Chorley FM


Which is irrelevant because I only listen to Radio Marseillette 91.8FM – 101.3FM for rugby league broadcasts.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
c}