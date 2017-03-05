|
Who's that moron who claimed Toulouse wouldn't win away game? Can't remember his name but I'm sure he was a fan of someone like Wakefield or Leigh?
Regards
King James
Sun Mar 05, 2017 9:02 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Who's that moron who claimed Toulouse wouldn't win away game? Can't remember his name but I'm sure he was a fan of someone like Wakefield or Leigh?
Regards
King James
I suggested they would win 95% of their away games , so about 1/2 , and they would lose the same amount at home , so about 1/2
As for fcking moron , look in the mirror ' King ' pretentious t1t
Sun Mar 05, 2017 11:14 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
I suggested they would win 95% of their away games , so about 1/2 , and they would lose the same amount at home , so about 1/2
As for fcking moron , look in the mirror ' King ' pretentious t1t
95% is not about 1/2. Did someone at your school tell you otherwise?
So in the light of your comprehension of percentages, perhaps the suggestion of your being a moron is not too far off the mark.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 12:04 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
95% is not about 1/2. Did someone at your school tell you otherwise?
So in the light of your comprehension of percentages, perhaps the suggestion of your being a moron is not too far off the mark.
You're quite right , 1-2 games out of 11 is more like 85% , I was think of the total 22 games
As for the name calling , well I'm not the loony faux Frenchman in Chorley that everybody laughs at , so no point calling you names , you obviously have enough problems already
Mon Mar 06, 2017 11:23 am
A win is a win at the end of the day. An away win at Fax will help to get that monkey off their back maybe..
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:28 pm
Lebron James wrote:
Who's that moron who claimed Toulouse wouldn't win away game? Can't remember his name but I'm sure he was a fan of someone like Wakefield or Leigh?
Regards
King James
You do have to laugh at the irony of this post, someone who signs off with "King James" calling somebody a moron on a virtual RL chat room.
Regards
Baron Von Binosh
Mon Mar 06, 2017 1:56 pm
Plus someone whose a fan of a club that lost to both Leigh and Wakefield in consecutive matches.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 3:30 pm
sanjunien wrote:
A win is a win at the end of the day. An away win at Fax will help to get that monkey off their back maybe..
Toulouse scored two tries to one in their win over Halifax.
Toulouse will win a lot more away games when the weather is drier and when they get their injured stars (Mark Kheirallah, Kuni Minga, Gavin Margueritte, Kane Bentley) back on the field.
Mon Mar 06, 2017 5:54 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Was it sunny on the side Fax were playing on ?
So the circumstances are irrelevant , but yes an important victory
He woulnt know, they dont give that info out on Chorley FM
Mon Mar 06, 2017 7:44 pm
RoyBoy29 wrote:
He woulnt know, they dont give that info out on Chorley FM
Which is irrelevant because I only listen to Radio Marseillette 91.8FM – 101.3FM for rugby league broadcasts.
