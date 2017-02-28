DGM wrote: They may have a large player pool, but is it of sufficient quality?



The problem with Catalans at the moment is that they pay their French lads peanuts, which allows them to spend big on their overseas an English contingent, and which is why we're seeing a lot of French players leave for UK clubs (which actually could be a good thing for RL).



Pelissier, Larroyer, Springer, Escare, Navarette, Fages, Jullien, Barthau are all UK based now.



Add to that Casty, Bousquet, Simon, Garcia, Baitieri, Gigot(?), Yaha, Pala, Da Costa, Duport, Bosc at the Dragons. France probably have their deepest player pool at professional level since I can remember.

DGM wrote: But what we have is one club able to devote the required resources into producing these players, they can only do so much themselves. In England we have 11 SL clubs doing the same. Hopefully, if Toulouse continue to build over the years and also get the youth structures and French players coming through, the pool will continue to grow.

DGM wrote: Not just Ryan Burroughs, but they also have Joe Eichner and Jerome Veve (Americans).



Rhys Jacks, Chad Bain, Quinn Ngawati & Tom Dempsey - Canadians.



Nathan Campbell - Jamaican.



8 North Americans in their squad for their inaugural year is decent and hopefully it'll be built on, and as you say a youth system established, which I believe Perez has talked about.

Maybe not, Although I would like to see more French players in their team. 10 of the first 13 are imports, either English or Aus/Kiwi. If you don't include Gigot in that and put Thornley in that makes 11 imports. For me they should have the same restrictions that English clubs do. 5 imports. They have enough about them to develop French players. As you listed them. Imagine a Catalan team with all those players! I do agree though that they have their deepest player pool at this level! Which can only be good. I'd just prefer them to pay their home grown players more to stay as I feel that would benefit them more.Agreed! I really hope Toulouse do become sustainable and manage to develop a quality junior system so we have two top class French teams. That would benefit the sport massively. I hate to agree with JEAN CAPOUZDE? but if Avignon manage to get a decent side together and in League 1 we could very well see 3 French junior systems filtering in to the first teams which benefits the sport.Yeah I know about all them haha! Played with Chad at Dudley Hill. I meant there was only Ryan Burroughs in the squad against Siddal! Which shows they are playing an American from the off which is good in my eyes!Jacks is Aussie born though but I will let him off as he captains CanadaI would like to see him play with his brother Ryley at Toronto at some point.Hope the Canadians get a shot this year especially Chad and Quinn (who's 17). I can see Burroughs being the only one to get a decent run though as he has played at a good level before. Looking forward to seeing if they develop a youth/academy system over there! If Perez has said it I am inclined to believe it. Exciting times ahead for RL in North America. Maybe this is one place where RL can have a foothold over RU and Football