JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: There aren't enough quality players and no money to support a full professional league in France. The RFL has no money to promote rugby league in France. The French clubs in Super League or aspiring to be (i.e. Catalans and Toulouse respectively) are largely self-funded (with a little Sky money). The only way to grow rugby league in France is to have a gradually increasing number of French clubs in the British structure, preferably in Super League. The absolute maximum we could contemplate in the next five years is three French clubs in Super League, but as their junior systems develop, we could develop a French player surplus and subsequently invite a fourth French club into the structure, without further diluting the French elite talent pool (subject to the club having financial backing). The French Elite would remain a limited reservoir of talent for the Super League clubs, but the junior systems of the French Super League clubs would be the main production lines of French talent.



Given the Toronto Wolfpack enterprise, possibly to be followed by Montreal within 3-5 years, and then possibly Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Jacksonville/Florida thereafter, the Super League would in effect become the equivalent of the Champions league on a transatlantic scale.

In all honesty. That is the most sensible post you have ever written. France could not sustain a top quality RL league. They need teams in the British structure and because RL is such a small sport I for one encourage this. I'd be tempted to invite at least two more French clubs into League 1 if they want it. However you are massively pushing it when you say 3 French SL teams. You'd be lucky to get two sustainable French teams there. About developing the French juniors point is good. And I sincerely want a strong Catalan club and a strong Toulouse in order to improve the French team and have at least 4 major international teams.However the only negative I have about the French especially Catalan is they do not promote the French youngsters enough. Catalan have been here 11 years and we have seen Bosc, Pelissier, Mounis, Duport who are French and have been decent but I am yet to see a quality French spine and pack, they bring in too many overseas when they should be using the vast player pool they have. Escare is quality and for me Catalan should have kept hold and built a team around him. They should have first refusal of French players.Again if Toronto prove themselves and get into SL, great. But I expect the number of Canadian and North American players to grow year on year. That is why I am extremely pleased they have started the season with American Ryan Burroughs as it shows their commitment to at least try to promote 'home grown' players. What will disappoint me is if Toronto don't have a youth system in 2-3 years time and still rely on buying or bringing in players from England and Aus. Although I am a fan of getting 2nd tier Aussies in at times.