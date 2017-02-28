WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:00 pm
brearley84 wrote:
again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018


Post Tue Feb 28, 2017 5:09 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
1.To compete at the highest level, and to raise their playing standards and their popular support
2. yes,
3. yes.


But surely, therefore, if the French leagues themselves were stronger and had better financial support and media coverage, the demand to get into SL would diminish. I don't see clubs in football Ligue 1 wanting to play in the Premier League. Therefore the answer is actually for the french RL along with the RFL governing body to grow RL domestically in France rather than reduce the need by simply including them in the English leagues. Long term doing so is self defeating even though it may look good in the short or medium term.

Or, as I finished my previous post, make SL truly European, and have the top sides in all domestic top leagues instead of just the top four of the english championship. It then truly becomes a European SL.
