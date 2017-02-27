I'm probably going to get shouted down again but...



Surely having the top french teams playing in what is predominently and originally an English league does not really help grow the game and inspire a more professional domestic league in countries such as France? We possibly need a form of Champions League where these teams compete rather than just the world club challenge, but surely the teams should be the best in their own country first? And yes, I know that RL in France is already quite popular but just not high profile.



It just seems to me that SL/RFL is getting ahead of itself and wants the end game without putting in more effort lower down first.



Let me approach this a different way. Why are Toulouse and Avignon so desperate to play in SL? Is the French league not competitive enough or have enough financial backing? If they both play in the Championship or even SL, does that not devalue the remaining teams in the Elite Ligue?