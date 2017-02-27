|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4076
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
GUBRATS wrote:
And as I pointed out , rarely are any team at full strength , given Bradfords extremely disjointed pre season , they will be immeasurably better next time you play them
So what will your excuse be then ?
Teams may be rarely at full strength, but teams are rarely without most of their star players, as Toulouse was. Toulouse's situation was like St Helens being without John Lomax, Theodore Fages and Thomas Makinson, perhaps even moreso.
Bradford may be better next time, but so should Toulouse and they will be playing at Toulouse in warmer, dry weather.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE
on Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:25 pm, edited 1 time in total.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 10:24 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4076
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
thefaxfanman wrote:
Any of these star players due back this weekend?
Not sure.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:21 pm
|
Joined:
Sat Feb 16, 2002 1:02 amPosts:
16079Location:
Warrington
|
So...full strength.....dry weather.....anything else? Oh yes playing a wet weather team who have several players out injured.
|
2015 - major missed opportunity, 2016 - stronger teams = harder task (no problem there then), 2017 - OMG What now!!!
|
Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:27 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 967
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Teams may be rarely at full strength, but teams are rarely without most of their star players, as Toulouse was. Toulouse's situation was like St Helens being without John Lomax, Theodore Fages and Thomas Makinson, perhaps even moreso.
Bradford may be better next time, but so should Toulouse and they will be playing at Toulouse in warmer, dry weather.
Having watched Lomax,Fages and Makinson on Friday , I doubt they could have done any better than others who would have replaced them
You do realise it is warmer and drier in Bradford in the summer
|
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:57 am
|
Joined: Thu Aug 30, 2007 10:23 pm
Posts: 1141
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Not sure.
"Not sure"? You seem pretty sure about everything else so why not this?
Fax are firing on 2 cylinders at most at the moment but I still expect a win this weekend.
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 11:14 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7529
|
GUBRATS wrote:
Having watched Lomax,Fages and Makinson on Friday , I doubt they could have done any better than others who would have replaced them
You do realise it is warmer and drier in Bradford in the summer
Even on a hot summer's day, it never gets much above freezing point at Odsal
|
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:09 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 25, 2010 11:49 am
Posts: 2637
Location: WF1
|
DemonUK wrote:
So...full strength.....dry weather.....anything else? Oh yes playing a wet weather team who have several players out injured.
He doesn't have many caveats does he? I like the one he regularly uses about a losing team scoring more tries but missing their goals as if goal kicking isn't an integral part of the game.
|
Even Custer couldn't muster a stampede like this.
|
Tue Feb 28, 2017 12:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 634
|
I'm probably going to get shouted down again but...
Surely having the top french teams playing in what is predominently and originally an English league does not really help grow the game and inspire a more professional domestic league in countries such as France? We possibly need a form of Champions League where these teams compete rather than just the world club challenge, but surely the teams should be the best in their own country first? And yes, I know that RL in France is already quite popular but just not high profile.
It just seems to me that SL/RFL is getting ahead of itself and wants the end game without putting in more effort lower down first.
Let me approach this a different way. Why are Toulouse and Avignon so desperate to play in SL? Is the French league not competitive enough or have enough financial backing? If they both play in the Championship or even SL, does that not devalue the remaining teams in the Elite Ligue?
|
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: coco the fullback, cravenpark1, Gallanteer, glow, Hessle rover, Jimmythecuckoo, le penguin, NEwildcat, SaleSlim, Trawlerman, yorkieboy52 and 204 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}