JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Including among its loanees from SL clubs, one of Castleford's French stars, Kevin Larroyer.

A couple of years ago Larroyer was decent. Last season he was woeful in the few games he played. There was no way I would have wanted to keep him, even if we had managed to stay in SL. That stated, the Championship may be more his level these days and might do well.