roofaldo2 wrote:
Playing against a Bradford team that lost ALL its stars and is using a squad with an average age of around 21
Including among its loanees from SL clubs, one of Castleford's French stars, Kevin Larroyer.
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
All them loanee's from the Super League clubs will be playing Super League this season when they go back to their clubs, or at the latest next season if they are on season loans.
Some of the Leeds lads may not. A couple look at least 2 years off SL.
Bullseye wrote:
Some of the Leeds lads may not. A couple look at least 2 years off SL.
Two years? McDermott'll wait at least three until ours even get a bench spot, then at least another two until he'll play them.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Including among its loanees from SL clubs, one of Castleford's French stars, Kevin Larroyer.
A couple of years ago Larroyer was decent. Last season he was woeful in the few games he played. There was no way I would have wanted to keep him, even if we had managed to stay in SL. That stated, the Championship may be more his level these days and might do well.
So far Larroyer has looked steady without being spectacular. He may have found his level.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse has just annihilated Dewsbury Rams 56-2, scoring 11 tries to none. PNG superstar Kuni Minga got a hat trick of tries again.
Had Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his boot Toulouse score would have been closer to 66 points.
Once again the French boys are throwing out a challenge to the likes of Widnes and Leigh for a Super League place in 2018.
again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018
brearley84 wrote:
again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018
He's had to change his signature every year for the last 12yrs now
brearley84 wrote:
again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018
You cannot judge Toulouse on a performance when they are without so many of their star players. When they are at full strength (and in dry weather) they will perform immeasurably better.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
You cannot judge Toulouse on a performance when they are without so many of their star players. When they are at full strength (and in dry weather) they will perform immeasurably better.
Any of these star players due back this weekend?
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
You cannot judge Toulouse on a performance when they are without so many of their star players. When they are at full strength (and in dry weather) they will perform immeasurably better.
And as I pointed out , rarely are any team at full strength , given Bradfords extremely disjointed pre season , they will be immeasurably better next time you play them
So what will your excuse be then ?
