Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:56 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4074
Location: Carcassonne, France
roofaldo2 wrote:
Playing against a Bradford team that lost ALL its stars and is using a squad with an average age of around 21


Including among its loanees from SL clubs, one of Castleford's French stars, Kevin Larroyer.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 11:19 am
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26168
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
All them loanee's from the Super League clubs will be playing Super League this season when they go back to their clubs, or at the latest next season if they are on season loans.


Some of the Leeds lads may not. A couple look at least 2 years off SL.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:17 pm
Clearwing User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5702
Bullseye wrote:
Some of the Leeds lads may not. A couple look at least 2 years off SL.


Two years? McDermott'll wait at least three until ours even get a bench spot, then at least another two until he'll play them.
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 12:44 pm
Gallanteer User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Wed May 02, 2012 11:51 am
Posts: 633
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Including among its loanees from SL clubs, one of Castleford's French stars, Kevin Larroyer.


A couple of years ago Larroyer was decent. Last season he was woeful in the few games he played. There was no way I would have wanted to keep him, even if we had managed to stay in SL. That stated, the Championship may be more his level these days and might do well.
And the Geek shall inherit the Earth!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:00 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26168
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
So far Larroyer has looked steady without being spectacular. He may have found his level.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 1:48 pm
brearley84 User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Feb 17, 2009 7:26 pm
Posts: 12291
Location: Huddersfield
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse has just annihilated Dewsbury Rams 56-2, scoring 11 tries to none. PNG superstar Kuni Minga got a hat trick of tries again.

Had Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his boot Toulouse score would have been closer to 66 points.

Once again the French boys are throwing out a challenge to the likes of Widnes and Leigh for a Super League place in 2018.


again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 2:54 pm
j.c Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Oct 05, 2009 1:59 pm
Posts: 6705
brearley84 wrote:
again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018


He's had to change his signature every year for the last 12yrs now
22/03/2013
Get LEIGH outta wigan

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:32 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4074
Location: Carcassonne, France
brearley84 wrote:
again not so good this weekend with another loss, not looking that promising for sl 2018


You cannot judge Toulouse on a performance when they are without so many of their star players. When they are at full strength (and in dry weather) they will perform immeasurably better.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 7:27 pm
thefaxfanman User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Wed Aug 14, 2013 10:47 pm
Posts: 1105
Location: Halifax, West Yorkshire
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
You cannot judge Toulouse on a performance when they are without so many of their star players. When they are at full strength (and in dry weather) they will perform immeasurably better.


Any of these star players due back this weekend?
In Marshall, We Trust

'LET ONLY THOSE WHO ENTER DO SO WITH PRIDE AND A DETERMINATION TO UPHOLD THE FINE TRADITION OF THE CLUB' - THRUM HALL DRESSING ROOM PLAQUE

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:10 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 966
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
You cannot judge Toulouse on a performance when they are without so many of their star players. When they are at full strength (and in dry weather) they will perform immeasurably better.


And as I pointed out , rarely are any team at full strength , given Bradfords extremely disjointed pre season , they will be immeasurably better next time you play them

So what will your excuse be then ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
