Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I wouldn't get carried away, Bradford have won half their games. At this rate it will be round 12 when you reach 0 points.
Thats fine. If we win half our games all season we'll probably stay up, which is all that matters. No serious Bulls fan is getting carried away, I'm just relived we're competitive and we have a shot at surviving. We're now four wins behind Dewsbury and we'll play them 3 times before the end of the season.
Toulouse only looked good when they started chasing the game by playing some risky stuff and throwing the ball out of every collision and wide at every chance, In bad conditions, it paid off nearly every time and they got close, fair play, but for the first hour they were very much second best. I saw enough from their skill though to suggest theyll win plenty of games this year, including possibly our return fixture. Not ready for super league but they're heading in that direction.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:40 pm
Duckman wrote:
Thats fine. If we win half our games all season we'll probably stay up, which is all that matters. No serious Bulls fan is getting carried away, I'm just relived we're competitive and we have a shot at surviving. We're now four wins behind Dewsbury and we'll play them 3 times before the end of the season.
Toulouse only looked good when they started chasing the game by playing some risky stuff and throwing the ball out of every collision and wide at every chance, In bad conditions, it paid off nearly every time and they got close, fair play, but for the first hour they were very much second best. I saw enough from their skill though to suggest theyll win plenty of games this year, including possibly our return fixture. Not ready for super league but they're heading in that direction.
And what you saw was a team of young French men playing without three of their key stars.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:44 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
And what you saw was a team of young French men playing without three of their key stars.
And as I pointed out every RL team has players missing every game , you can only play what you have against what is put up against you
They lost , again
They will win 90% of their home games , and lose 90% of their away games
Finish 5th-8th
Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:49 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
And as I pointed out every RL team has players missing every game , you can only play what you have against what is put up against you
They lost , again
They will win 90% of their home games , and lose 90% of their away games
Finish 5th-8th
That is rubbish. They will win 95% of their home games, 65% of their away games, and finish 3rd-4th.
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:31 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
They will win 90% of their home games , and lose 90% of their away games
So you think they'll only win one game on the road?
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:33 pm
Wellsy13 wrote:
So you think they'll only win one game on the road?
Maybe 2 , as I said 5th-8th IMO
Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:59 pm
Didnt Jean predict Sheffield as a top 4?? Who have now lost 3 of 4 games?
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:15 pm
Well well well Jean that did come back and bite you on the backside. You can only play what is in front of you and we won. Doesn't matter if you win by a point or 92! Winning is winning.
Mika is a good player and wasted in the halves today but due to the missing Ford he had to step up which took out a powerful wide runner.
Quality first half from ourselves but our ball retention and discipline were shocking in the second!
