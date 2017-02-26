WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:02 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3787
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
I wouldn't get carried away, Bradford have won half their games. At this rate it will be round 12 when you reach 0 points.


Thats fine. If we win half our games all season we'll probably stay up, which is all that matters. No serious Bulls fan is getting carried away, I'm just relived we're competitive and we have a shot at surviving. We're now four wins behind Dewsbury and we'll play them 3 times before the end of the season.

Toulouse only looked good when they started chasing the game by playing some risky stuff and throwing the ball out of every collision and wide at every chance, In bad conditions, it paid off nearly every time and they got close, fair play, but for the first hour they were very much second best. I saw enough from their skill though to suggest theyll win plenty of games this year, including possibly our return fixture. Not ready for super league but they're heading in that direction.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:40 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4072
Location: Carcassonne, France
Duckman wrote:
Thats fine. If we win half our games all season we'll probably stay up, which is all that matters. No serious Bulls fan is getting carried away, I'm just relived we're competitive and we have a shot at surviving. We're now four wins behind Dewsbury and we'll play them 3 times before the end of the season.

Toulouse only looked good when they started chasing the game by playing some risky stuff and throwing the ball out of every collision and wide at every chance, In bad conditions, it paid off nearly every time and they got close, fair play, but for the first hour they were very much second best. I saw enough from their skill though to suggest theyll win plenty of games this year, including possibly our return fixture. Not ready for super league but they're heading in that direction.


And what you saw was a team of young French men playing without three of their key stars.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:44 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 964
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
And what you saw was a team of young French men playing without three of their key stars.


And as I pointed out every RL team has players missing every game , you can only play what you have against what is put up against you

They lost , again

They will win 90% of their home games , and lose 90% of their away games

Finish 5th-8th
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 8:49 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4072
Location: Carcassonne, France
GUBRATS wrote:
And as I pointed out every RL team has players missing every game , you can only play what you have against what is put up against you

They lost , again

They will win 90% of their home games , and lose 90% of their away games

Finish 5th-8th


That is rubbish. They will win 95% of their home games, 65% of their away games, and finish 3rd-4th.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:31 pm
Wellsy13
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Feb 03, 2004 10:42 pm
Posts: 9667
Location: Hull
GUBRATS wrote:
They will win 90% of their home games , and lose 90% of their away games

So you think they'll only win one game on the road?
Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 9:33 pm
GUBRATS
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 964
Wellsy13 wrote:
So you think they'll only win one game on the road?


Maybe 2 , as I said 5th-8th IMO
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb
c}