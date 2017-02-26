Duckman wrote:

Thats fine. If we win half our games all season we'll probably stay up, which is all that matters. No serious Bulls fan is getting carried away, I'm just relived we're competitive and we have a shot at surviving. We're now four wins behind Dewsbury and we'll play them 3 times before the end of the season.



Toulouse only looked good when they started chasing the game by playing some risky stuff and throwing the ball out of every collision and wide at every chance, In bad conditions, it paid off nearly every time and they got close, fair play, but for the first hour they were very much second best. I saw enough from their skill though to suggest theyll win plenty of games this year, including possibly our return fixture. Not ready for super league but they're heading in that direction .