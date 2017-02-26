WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:35 pm
dickie mint
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 400
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
The score line isn't a true reflection of the game as they were allowed in for three sloppy acores at the end.

You mean they actually invited them to score three tries without opposing them, wow how generous is that :roll:
macca the big bully bozo wrote:
That's 127 points that Bradford have stuck on them in two games now. What awful defence

That means they must have put 98 points on them in the first game then :shock:

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:40 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5759
dickie mint wrote:
You mean they actually invited them to score three tries without opposing them, wow how generous is that :roll:
That means they must have put 98 points on them in the first game then :shock:


Correct the score was 98-6. It was 9 years ago though so clearly a joke.

You haven't got the intellect to realise that though.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:44 pm
dickie mint
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 400
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Bradford 29 Toulouse 22. FT

Toulouse had serious multiple injury problems, many key players missing. Congratulations Bradford for taking the scalp of our wounded warriors this time.

Not sure if you've got Sky in Chorley yet, but assuming you have and seen the Catalan's play twice on telly this season, I thought you might have made the effort to go and see Toulouse today to compare the two, that way you'd be able to commit as which is your proper team, just a thought really.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:59 pm
Kevs Head
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Feb 06, 2006 8:15 pm
Posts: 761
I've just realised......
Jean Capdouze, JC, with all his excuses for defeat is actually Jeremy Corbyn!!!!

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:00 pm
wrencat1873
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7520
dickie mint wrote:
Not sure if you've got Sky in Chorley yet, but assuming you have and seen the Catalan's play twice on telly this season, I thought you might have made the effort to go and see Toulouse today to compare the two, that way you'd be able to commit as which is your proper team, just a thought really.


Come on, Bradford just about held on to beat them and both teams are with 2 wins from 4 games.
Toulouse still look good to make the top, especially when the warm weather arrives and they (Toulouse) will have a strong home advantage (weather and a partisan crowd will do that).
As for Jean, he just follows the "everything in France, or Canada is better than anything else".
Sadly, he's never been right, yet, although, it's very likely that Toulouse will be challenging at the end of the season and they have the resources to have a real dig at the middle 8's.
This season may be too soon for them but, next season could be the one.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 6:51 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 681
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Toulouse were second best on every department. The score line isn't a true reflection of the game as they were allowed in for three sloppy acores at the end.

That's 127 points that Bradford have stuck on them in two games now. What awful defence

I wouldn't get carried away, Bradford have won half their games. At this rate it will be round 12 when you reach 0 points.
Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, Big Jim Slade, Cookie, dickie mint, duke street 10, Foti with the goaty, fun time frankie, Hessle Roader, Kevs Head, Mark_W, moxi1, Nothus, poppys mum, robins up north, shinymcshine, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Superted, The Devil's Advocate, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Wigg'n, wrencat1873 and 170 guests

