dickie mint wrote: Not sure if you've got Sky in Chorley yet, but assuming you have and seen the Catalan's play twice on telly this season, I thought you might have made the effort to go and see Toulouse today to compare the two, that way you'd be able to commit as which is your proper team, just a thought really.

Come on, Bradford just about held on to beat them and both teams are with 2 wins from 4 games.Toulouse still look good to make the top, especially when the warm weather arrives and they (Toulouse) will have a strong home advantage (weather and a partisan crowd will do that).As for Jean, he just follows the "everything in France, or Canada is better than anything else".Sadly, he's never been right, yet, although, it's very likely that Toulouse will be challenging at the end of the season and they have the resources to have a real dig at the middle 8's.This season may be too soon for them but, next season could be the one.