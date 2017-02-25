JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote: Bradford 29 Toulouse 22. FT



Toulouse had serious multiple injury problems, many key players missing. Congratulations Bradford for taking the scalp of our wounded warriors this time.



Toulouse sits 4th on table.

Toulouse were second best on every department. The score line isn't a true reflection of the game as they were allowed in for three sloppy acores at the end.That's 127 points that Bradford have stuck on them in two games now. What awful defence