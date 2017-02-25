|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2859
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse should win without Ford, but not by as big a margin as they would with him and a full team.
I hope this comes and bites you on your backside. I do remember the game where we beat you 98-6 though in the Challenge Cup in 2008! Ah, good times!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:03 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I hope this comes and bites you on your backside. I do remember the game where we beat you 98-6 though in the Challenge Cup in 2008! Ah, good times!
Those were completely different teams and completely different coaches. Nothing to learn from that mishap.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:57 am
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Only four hours to go before Kickoff.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:48 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 398
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Only four hours to go before Kickoff.
Only an hour from Chorley, will you be going?
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
Gutted I can't go as I'm in chorley helping someone love, Jean meet you for a pint after?
|
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb
Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5046
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Only four hours to go before Kickoff.
Bradford 20-6 Toulouse
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 680
|
Bradford reaping the rewards of taking multiple Leeds players on loan and Toulouse's injury problems .
|
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:07 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Bradford 29 Toulouse 22. FT
Toulouse had serious multiple injury problems, many key players missing. Congratulations Bradford for taking the scalp of our wounded warriors this time.
Toulouse sits 4th on table.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:10 pm
|
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
|
Was 28-6 at one point but Bradford took foot off gas and let Toulouse back in, could have been a lot more
|
Veni, Vidi, Spurius brutus detruncavi
I came, I saw, I tore the thick b4st4rds limb from limb
Bradford Bulls - the polished turds of SL since 2012
|
Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5758
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Bradford 29 Toulouse 22. FT
Toulouse had serious multiple injury problems, many key players missing. Congratulations Bradford for taking the scalp of our wounded warriors this time.
Toulouse sits 4th on table.
Toulouse were second best on every department. The score line isn't a true reflection of the game as they were allowed in for three sloppy acores at the end.
That's 127 points that Bradford have stuck on them in two games now. What awful defence
|
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Barrett was robbed, BD20Cougar, BraddersFC, Brenio, broadybull87, CM Punk, duke street 10, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Look that's not enya, MadDogg, MOUSE13, moxi1, Salford red all over, Sir Kevin Sinfield, Wigg'n and 165 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|
c}