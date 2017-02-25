WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Feb 25, 2017 10:43 pm
Bulls Boy 2011
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2859
Location: Shipley, Bradford
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Toulouse should win without Ford, but not by as big a margin as they would with him and a full team.


I hope this comes and bites you on your backside. I do remember the game where we beat you 98-6 though in the Challenge Cup in 2008! Ah, good times!
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 12:03 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Carcassonne, France
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I hope this comes and bites you on your backside. I do remember the game where we beat you 98-6 though in the Challenge Cup in 2008! Ah, good times!


Those were completely different teams and completely different coaches. Nothing to learn from that mishap.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 10:57 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Carcassonne, France
Only four hours to go before Kickoff.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 1:48 pm
dickie mint
Joined: Sat May 16, 2009 11:36 pm
Posts: 398
Location: Hiding from Ken Dodd
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Only four hours to go before Kickoff.

Only an hour from Chorley, will you be going? :D

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:00 pm
broadybull87
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Gutted I can't go as I'm in chorley helping someone love, Jean meet you for a pint after?
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 3:32 pm
Wigg'n
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5046
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Only four hours to go before Kickoff.


Bradford 20-6 Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 4:28 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 680
Bradford reaping the rewards of taking multiple Leeds players on loan and Toulouse's injury problems .

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:07 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4066
Location: Carcassonne, France
Bradford 29 Toulouse 22. FT

Toulouse had serious multiple injury problems, many key players missing. Congratulations Bradford for taking the scalp of our wounded warriors this time.

Toulouse sits 4th on table.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:10 pm
broadybull87
Joined: Wed Feb 16, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2350
Location: The Arsehole of Nowhere!!!
Was 28-6 at one point but Bradford took foot off gas and let Toulouse back in, could have been a lot more
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 26, 2017 5:19 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Joined: Fri Dec 21, 2007 1:53 pm
Posts: 5758
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Bradford 29 Toulouse 22. FT

Toulouse had serious multiple injury problems, many key players missing. Congratulations Bradford for taking the scalp of our wounded warriors this time.

Toulouse sits 4th on table.


Toulouse were second best on every department. The score line isn't a true reflection of the game as they were allowed in for three sloppy acores at the end.

That's 127 points that Bradford have stuck on them in two games now. What awful defence
c}