phil4.13 wrote: Kheirallah, Ford & Minga are out for Sunday's clash with the Bulls

These are terrible losses for the team.Minga's loss means that the team will score three less tries than they would have.Kheirallah's loss raises the question of who will kick goals for the Toulousains.Ford's loss means a drop in creativity from the team.Not good for Toulouse.I am sure that Geoffrey Toovey and the Bradford faithful are delighted and see a great opportunity in Toulouse's injury woes.