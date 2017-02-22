|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Sheffield, with its brilliant PNG signings (both Menzie Yere and Garry Lo scored today), could turn out to be a top four club in the Championship, along with Hull KR, London and Toulouse.
Are the Eagles still on for top 4 now or is it only when handing out beatings to the French?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:26 am
SirStan wrote:
Are the Eagles still on for top 4 now or is it only when handing out beatings to the French?
Read my post carefully. I said "could turn out to be," not certainties, for top 4. We will have to wait and see.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:28 am
Regardless of michael taking, Minga is certainly devastating, there has to be a reason though no super league has made a play for him
Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:45 pm
thepimp007 wrote:
Regardless of michael taking, Minga is certainly devastating, there has to be a reason though no super league has made a play for him
The overseas quota? I'd like to see PNG (and other emerging nations) players come off quota. If the quota only counted players that qualify for other tier one nations, the international game and Super League would both become much stronger.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:37 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The overseas quota? I'd like to see PNG (and other emerging nations) players come off quota. If the quota only counted players that qualify for other tier one nations, the international game and Super League would both become much stronger.
I agree completely.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:40 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Read my post carefully. I said "could turn out to be," not certainties, for top 4. We will have to wait and see.
So, are Halifax in the top 4 equation as well, given the hammering they handed to Sheffield?
Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:05 pm
SirStan wrote:
So, are Halifax in the top 4 equation as well, given the hammering they handed to Sheffield?
Not really. Wait for 8 weeks and all will be revealed.
Thu Feb 23, 2017 11:11 pm
Poorest Sheffield team I've seen for many years. They need more players a la Bradford
Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:05 pm
thefaxfanman wrote:
Poorest Sheffield team I've seen for many years. They need more players a la Bradford
They better ring Red Hall and ask for the same player help that Bradford got.
