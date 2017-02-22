WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Feb 22, 2017 8:34 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8345
Location: 2017 City of Culture
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Sheffield, with its brilliant PNG signings (both Menzie Yere and Garry Lo scored today), could turn out to be a top four club in the Championship, along with Hull KR, London and Toulouse.

Are the Eagles still on for top 4 now or is it only when handing out beatings to the French?

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 8:26 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4038
Location: Carcassonne, France
SirStan wrote:
Are the Eagles still on for top 4 now or is it only when handing out beatings to the French?



Read my post carefully. I said "could turn out to be," not certainties, for top 4. We will have to wait and see.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 10:28 am
thepimp007 User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Dec 15, 2010 11:05 am
Posts: 886
Regardless of michael taking, Minga is certainly devastating, there has to be a reason though no super league has made a play for him

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 4:45 pm
Sir Kevin Sinfield Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Aug 29, 2014 8:57 am
Posts: 670
thepimp007 wrote:
Regardless of michael taking, Minga is certainly devastating, there has to be a reason though no super league has made a play for him

The overseas quota? I'd like to see PNG (and other emerging nations) players come off quota. If the quota only counted players that qualify for other tier one nations, the international game and Super League would both become much stronger.

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:37 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4038
Location: Carcassonne, France
Sir Kevin Sinfield wrote:
The overseas quota? I'd like to see PNG (and other emerging nations) players come off quota. If the quota only counted players that qualify for other tier one nations, the international game and Super League would both become much stronger.


I agree completely.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 6:40 pm
SirStan User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Sep 18, 2005 8:14 pm
Posts: 8345
Location: 2017 City of Culture
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Read my post carefully. I said "could turn out to be," not certainties, for top 4. We will have to wait and see.

So, are Halifax in the top 4 equation as well, given the hammering they handed to Sheffield?

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 23, 2017 9:05 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4038
Location: Carcassonne, France
SirStan wrote:
So, are Halifax in the top 4 equation as well, given the hammering they handed to Sheffield?


Not really. Wait for 8 weeks and all will be revealed.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: barham red, Clearwing, ColD, dr_feelgood, FoxyRhino, gary numan, Gazwire, glow, HKRYorkie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, jools, knockersbumpMKII, Listerofsmeg, LyndsayGill, Mark_W, mrpurfect, Nothus, rugbyleague88, Sir Kevin Sinfield, steadygetyerboots-on, The Devil's Advocate, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, Towns88, Tron, Wigg'n, Willzay and 244 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,0352,21375,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
8-4
CATALANS
TV  
...Latest - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  














c}