Clearwing wrote:
He certainly has the best name in the Championship.
I was thinking the same,especially his surname.
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:12 am
Clearwing wrote:
He certainly has the best name in the Championship.
Cokey wrote:
I was thinking the same,especially his surname.
Have either of you two bothered to watch this?https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3PQS-z4DEzw
Kuni Minga is playing in the No 5 jersey.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:05 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Kane Bentley was raised in France, as was his brother Andrew. Both players are French citizens and hence are not imports.
Jonathan Ford, Australian of Cook Island heritage, is one of five (5) I imports, as I recall. This is not a huge percentage of imports. One of those imports is the brilliant PNG winger Kuni Minga. The rest, who are French, are very good players, not also rans. That is why Toulouse is running third, and is a good bet for the Middle 8s.
you don't think 5 out of 17 is a big % given the level of the team, clearly maths isn't a strong subject for you Ioannes,
Tue Feb 21, 2017 10:17 pm
Yes, Toulouse were playing against a team who have managed to score only 8 points in 3 games and conceded more than anyone else. How did Minger go on the week before against Sheffield?
Wed Feb 22, 2017 12:34 am
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
you don't think 5 out of 17 is a big % given the level of the team, clearly maths isn't a strong subject for you Ioannes,
Seems a fairly common % for a SL team or team aspiring to be in SL, what was the % for Hull vs Wakey? Or Leigh in the middle 8's last season?
Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:35 am
The best winger in the championship is at Bradford. He's yet another top academy product so expect to see him ripping it up in the superleague for Huddersfield next season.
derek john beaumont @derekabsundecks · Apr 9
The beauty of social media is what is written is cast in stone to contradict what the author decides to say later @drmarwanK
Wed Feb 22, 2017 2:39 pm
Clearwing wrote:
He certainly has the best name in the Championship.
Ah but is he as bigger Minga as Jeannie is
Wed Feb 22, 2017 6:58 pm
Big game for both clubs this weekend. Bradford v Toulouse.
