JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Kane Bentley was raised in France, as was his brother Andrew. Both players are French citizens and hence are not imports.
Jonathan Ford, Australian of Cook Island heritage, is one of five (5) I imports, as I recall. This is not a huge percentage of imports. One of those imports is the brilliant PNG winger Kuni Minga. The rest, who are French, are very good players, not also rans. That is why Toulouse is running third, and is a good bet for the Middle 8s.
you don't think 5 out of 17 is a big % given the level of the team, clearly maths isn't a strong subject for you Ioannes,
