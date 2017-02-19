|
|
Be an interesting scenario for sky if they do get into the middle eights or even super league. Would they have all the Toulouse home games on sky like Catalans?
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:54 am
|
|
Catalan games are on french tv thats why sky cover them as far as im aware.... so depends if Toulouse games are covered by the French.
|
|
Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:56 am
|
|
Frosties. wrote:
Be an interesting scenario for sky if they do get into the middle eights or even super league. Would they have all the Toulouse home games on sky like Catalans?
They should be because the most senior person at BeIN France loves rugby league.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:43 am
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
They should be because the most senior person at BeIN France loves rugby league.
Which Arab would that be?
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:04 pm
|
|
Toulouse is now running third on for and against after three rounds.
This despite the fact that they have been missing star five eighth Jonathan Ford for the last two games.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:33 pm
|
|
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:02 pm
|
|
[quote="JEAN CAPDOUZE"]Toulouse is now running third on for and against after three rounds.
This despite the fact that they have been missing star five eighth Jonathan Ford for the last two games.[/quo
Without GOOGLE..you'd be stuffed 'fake frenchie' !
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:55 pm
|
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Back on topic....
It is worth noting that Toulouse were without four (4) of their regular first choice players, including hooker Kane Bentley and star five eighth Jonathan Ford. So they could have expected to do much better with those players in the team, and also if not playing on a badly deteriorated cow paddock.
Despite their loss, for and against has found Toulouse sitting in 4th place on the Championship table at this time. They should manage to give a drubbing to Dewsbury, playing in Toulouse next weekend. But it is early days yet. Let us see how they perform over the next two months before leaping to any conclusions.
But as I explained to you before Ioannes, those two playmakers are New Zealnd and Australia born, Ford I beleive is a Cook Islander no?
Toulouse have a fairly big % of imports in their 1st XVII, again I pulled you up on this a short while ago, it would seem that without the foreign contingent Toulouse are just a team of also rans.
|
|
Mon Feb 20, 2017 7:57 pm
|
|
He certainly has the best name in the Championship.
|
