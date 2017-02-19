WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:41 am
Frosties.
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7453
Be an interesting scenario for sky if they do get into the middle eights or even super league. Would they have all the Toulouse home games on sky like Catalans?

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 10:54 am
cas all the way
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005 10:15 pm
Posts: 2389
Location: advertising my villa
Catalan games are on french tv thats why sky cover them as far as im aware.... so depends if Toulouse games are covered by the French.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 11:56 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4021
Location: Carcassonne, France
Frosties. wrote:
Be an interesting scenario for sky if they do get into the middle eights or even super league. Would they have all the Toulouse home games on sky like Catalans?


They should be because the most senior person at BeIN France loves rugby league.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 2:43 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2847
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
They should be because the most senior person at BeIN France loves rugby league.


Which Arab would that be?
Image

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:04 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4021
Location: Carcassonne, France
Toulouse is now running third on for and against after three rounds.

This despite the fact that they have been missing star five eighth Jonathan Ford for the last two games.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 3:33 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 4021
Location: Carcassonne, France
Highlights of Toulouse's annihilation of Dewsbury.

http://www.to13.com/actualites/to-xiii- ... ume-video/

This video gives further evidence of why Kuni Minga is the best winger in the Championship.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
