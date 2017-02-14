cas all the way wrote:
No their not. Didnt they lose their opener???
No, Toulouse won their opener decisively against last year's top 4 Championship team Batley, scoring 44 points to negligible. Toulouse lost their second game 32-14, playing without four (4) key players, in a mud heap against Sheffield. The latter have signed two PNG stars and received English players on loan from a Super League club.
Toulouse is a dry weather team which relies on speed to annihilate its opponents. Come spring we should see even more massive Toulouse victories against virtually all comers -- only Hull KR and London will challenge them.