Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:52 am
TrinityIHC wrote:
I identify as a gender neutral, purple house brick and feeel offended at being reffered to as he or him. I am clearly an it and would like addressing as such.

It gets the point.
Re: Toulouse

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:20 am
Wellsy13 wrote:
Whoosh.



Wellsy, One of us is daft,and i'm alright. :P
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 10:23 pm
Toulouse has just annihilated Dewsbury Rams 56-2, scoring 11 tries to none. PNG superstar Kuni Minga got a hat trick of tries again.

Had Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his boot Toulouse score would have been closer to 66 points.

Once again the French boys are throwing out a challenge to the likes of Widnes and Leigh for a Super League place in 2018.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
