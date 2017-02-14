Toulouse has just annihilated Dewsbury Rams 56-2, scoring 11 tries to none. PNG superstar Kuni Minga got a hat trick of tries again.
Had Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his boot Toulouse score would have been closer to 66 points.
Once again the French boys are throwing out a challenge to the likes of Widnes and Leigh for a Super League place in 2018.
