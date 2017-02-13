Back on topic....



It is worth noting that Toulouse were without four (4) of their regular first choice players, including hooker Kane Bentley and star five eighth Jonathan Ford. So they could have expected to do much better with those players in the team, and also if not playing on a badly deteriorated cow paddock.



Despite their loss, for and against has found Toulouse sitting in 4th place on the Championship table at this time. They should manage to give a drubbing to Dewsbury, playing in Toulouse next weekend. But it is early days yet. Let us see how they perform over the next two months before leaping to any conclusions.