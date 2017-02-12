WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:19 pm
Lebron James
Cokey wrote:
3 Leigh players playing for Sheffield today. HTH

Regards

Hokey Cokey


What point are you trying to make?

Regards

King James

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:25 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Toulouse are playing on a mudheap against a team that contains former Melbourne Stormer half back Dane Chisolm, experienced former SL prop Scott Wheeldon, and three (3) PNG internationals --- centre Menzie Yere, prop Mark Mexico, and winger Garry Lo. Garry Lo is one of the finest wingers in the Championship, along with Toulouse's PNG star Kuni Minga, and checkmates Minga's normal advantage in that position.

The score of 32-14 masks the fact that the try scoring difference was only five tries to three. Toulouse full back Mark Kheirallah was unable to convert two of Toulouse's tries.

This is early days and I do anticipate many away wins for Toulouse in the season to come.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:30 pm
SirStan
32-14, to a set of homeless, part timers.

Tut, tut.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:33 pm
Budgiezilla
Indeed SirStan, an abysmal performance by TouLOSE !!! (sic) :lol:
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:39 pm
JEAN CAPDOUZE
Sheffield, with its brilliant PNG signings (both Menzie Yere and Garry Lo scored today), could turn out to be a top four club in the Championship, along with Hull KR, London and Toulouse.
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:40 pm
Cokey
Budgiezilla wrote:
Indeed SirStan, an abysmal performance by TouLOSE !!! (sic) :lol:



:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:47 pm
Cokey
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Sheffield, with its brilliant PNG signings (both Menzie Yere and Garry Lo scored today), could turn out to be a top four club in the Championship, along with Hull KR, London and Fev or Rochdale



:lol: :lol: :lol:
Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:56 pm
Budgiezilla
Nice one Cokey ! :ROCKS:
