Cokey wrote:
3 Leigh players playing for Sheffield today. HTH
Regards
Hokey Cokey
What point are you trying to make?
Regards
King James
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:25 pm
Toulouse are playing on a mudheap against a team that contains former Melbourne Stormer half back Dane Chisolm, experienced former SL prop Scott Wheeldon, and three (3) PNG internationals --- centre Menzie Yere, prop Mark Mexico, and winger Garry Lo. Garry Lo is one of the finest wingers in the Championship, along with Toulouse's PNG star Kuni Minga, and checkmates Minga's normal advantage in that position.
The score of 32-14 masks the fact that the try scoring difference was only five tries to three. Toulouse full back Mark Kheirallah was unable to convert two of Toulouse's tries.
This is early days and I do anticipate many away wins for Toulouse in the season to come.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE
on Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:35 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:30 pm
32-14, to a set of homeless, part timers.
Tut, tut.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:33 pm
Indeed SirStan, an abysmal performance by TouLOSE !!! (sic)
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:39 pm
Sheffield, with its brilliant PNG signings (both Menzie Yere and Garry Lo scored today), could turn out to be a top four club in the Championship, along with Hull KR, London and Toulouse.
Last edited by JEAN CAPDOUZE
on Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:40 pm, edited 1 time in total.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:40 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Budgiezilla wrote:
Indeed SirStan, an abysmal performance by TouLOSE !!! (sic)
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:47 pm
Cokey
Free-scoring winger
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Sheffield, with its brilliant PNG signings (both Menzie Yere and Garry Lo scored today), could turn out to be a top four club in the Championship, along with Hull KR, London and Fev or Rochdale
Sun Feb 12, 2017 7:56 pm
Nice one Cokey !
"I know you've had a bad day, but there's no need to take it out on me"
