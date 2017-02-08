JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
On what do you base that? Toulouse's easy victories in most of their away games last year?
You may have confused Toulouse with Catalans. They are in fact two different clubs. HTH.
Toulouse 84-6 Keighley
Toulouse 44-6 York
Toulouse 44-22 Barrow
Compared to
Hunslet 12-16 Toulouse
Newcastle Thunder 22-32 Toulouse
Suggests vulnerablity away from home in my opinion, especially against the better teams
