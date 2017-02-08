WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 8:53 pm
GUBRATS User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Mar 08, 2016 7:35 pm
Posts: 864
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Why is Toulouse ranked behind Fev, esp after Toulouse's pummeling of Batley?

Does anyone else on here think that Toulouse has less chance than Fev of winning the Championship?


Because they're poop away from home
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:24 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3968
Location: Carcassonne, France
GUBRATS wrote:
That Timothy Sheens who did so well at Salford last year ?


Timothy Sheens wasn't the head coach at Salford last year. He was Director of Rugby. The head coach was and is a man named Ian Watson.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 2:28 am
JEAN CAPDOUZE User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3968
Location: Carcassonne, France
GUBRATS wrote:
Because they're poop away from home


On what do you base that? Toulouse's easy victories in most of their away games last year?

You may have confused Toulouse with Catalans. They are in fact two different clubs. HTH.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Post Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:12 pm
BD20Cougar Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:04 pm
Posts: 11
Location: Keighley
    JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
    On what do you base that? Toulouse's easy victories in most of their away games last year?

    You may have confused Toulouse with Catalans. They are in fact two different clubs. HTH.


    Toulouse 84-6 Keighley
    Toulouse 44-6 York
    Toulouse 44-22 Barrow
    Compared to
    Hunslet 12-16 Toulouse
    Newcastle Thunder 22-32 Toulouse
    Suggests vulnerablity away from home in my opinion, especially against the better teams
    Previous

    Who is online

    Users browsing this forum: BD20Cougar, BraddersFC, Clearwing, ColD, craig hkr, DropGoalGiant, GansonTheClown, GUBRATS, invmatt, jj86, Kevin Turvey, Kevs Head, kobashi, Lebron James, Saintjoel, Seth, Ste100Centurions, the artist, Towns88, Tricky2309, TrinityIHC, wiganermike, Wilde 3 and 236 guests

    Quick Reply

    Subject: Message:
       
    Post a reply

    Return to The Virtual Terrace




    All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

    Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

    RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

    Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
    POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
    4,516,3691,94175,7414,491 (28-03-2016)
    Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
    DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
    YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
    R
    L
    F
    A
    N
    A
    L
    Y
    T
    I
    C
    S


    Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
    Change these prefs/or turn this off...

    FIXTURES/RESULTS

    W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
    Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
    Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
    Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
    Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
    Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
    Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
    Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
    Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
    Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
    Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
    Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
    L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
    L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
    L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
    L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
    W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
    L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
    W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
    L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
    W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
    W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
    L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
    L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
    L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
    W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
    L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
    Tab two Tab three

    Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
    LOGIN HERE
    or REGISTER for more features!.
      Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R1
    		ST. HELENS
    6-4
    		LEEDS
    		TV  
    ...Full time - LIVE ON SKY SPORTS
      Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R1
    		CASTLEFORD
    v
    		LEIGHTV  
      Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R1
    		WIDNES
    v
    		HUDDERSFIELD  
      Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
    SL-R1
    		SALFORD
    v
    		WIGAN  
      Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
    SL-R1
    		CATALANS
    v
    		WARRINGTONTV  
      Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R2
    		DEWSBURY
    v
    		SWINTON  
      Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R2
    		SHEFFIELD
    v
    		TOULOUSE  
      Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R2
    		LONDON
    v
    		HULL KR  
      Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R2
    		BATLEY
    v
    		HALIFAX  
      Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R2
    		BRADFORD
    v
    		ROCHDALE  
      Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    CH-R2
    		FEATHERSTONE
    v
    		OLDHAM  
     > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
    SL-R1
    		WAKEFIELD
    v
    		HULL FC < 
      Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R11
    		HUDDERSFIELD
    v
    		SALFORDTV  
      Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
    SL-R11
    		LEIGH
    v
    		LEEDSTV  
      Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
    CH-R3
    		SHEFFIELD
    v
    		DEWSBURY  