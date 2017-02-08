brearley84 wrote: what are the bookies odds on toulouse winning the championship this season ?



cant find odds anywhere for the championship!



woul imagine hull kr faves but interesting to see how they think toulouse will fair

bet 365, regular season winner for ChampHKR 1/6London 8/1Fev 14/1Toulouse 16/1Batley 25/1Halifax 33/1Oldham 33/1Swinton 50/1Sheffield 66/1Rochdale 66/1Bradford 80/1Dewsbury 80/1Not quite sure how they can have the Bulls that short to be top after 23 games! I'd add a 0 onto that 80.I think Toulouse have a very good shot at the top 4, but I think that will be as good as it gets this year for them. Which is still very promising tbf. Id also suggest backing HKR is just buying money, I cant see anyone getting close after 23 games.