brearley84 wrote:
what are the bookies odds on toulouse winning the championship this season ?
cant find odds anywhere for the championship!
woul imagine hull kr faves but interesting to see how they think toulouse will fair
bet 365, regular season winner for Champ
HKR 1/6
London 8/1
Fev 14/1
Toulouse 16/1
Batley 25/1
Halifax 33/1
Oldham 33/1
Swinton 50/1
Sheffield 66/1
Rochdale 66/1
Bradford 80/1
Dewsbury 80/1
Not quite sure how they can have the Bulls that short to be top after 23 games! I'd add a 0 onto that 80.
I think Toulouse have a very good shot at the top 4, but I think that will be as good as it gets this year for them. Which is still very promising tbf. Id also suggest backing HKR is just buying money, I cant see anyone getting close after 23 games.