Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:52 pm
Tigerade wrote:
......playing at Glasshoughton


I'd go for that.. the kit should have 3 colours to represent the 3 clubs in the district as well.

Red of Wakefield
White of Castleford
Blue of Featherstone

:thumb:
There's Only One F in Wakefield

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:44 pm
what are the bookies odds on toulouse winning the championship this season ?

cant find odds anywhere for the championship!

woul imagine hull kr faves but interesting to see how they think toulouse will fair
HUDDERSFIELD
-
THE BIRTHPLACE OF RUGBY LEAGUE

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:58 pm
brearley84 wrote:
what are the bookies odds on toulouse winning the championship this season ?

cant find odds anywhere for the championship!

woul imagine hull kr faves but interesting to see how they think toulouse will fair


bet 365, regular season winner for Champ

HKR 1/6
London 8/1
Fev 14/1
Toulouse 16/1
Batley 25/1
Halifax 33/1
Oldham 33/1
Swinton 50/1
Sheffield 66/1
Rochdale 66/1
Bradford 80/1
Dewsbury 80/1

Not quite sure how they can have the Bulls that short to be top after 23 games! I'd add a 0 onto that 80.
I think Toulouse have a very good shot at the top 4, but I think that will be as good as it gets this year for them. Which is still very promising tbf. Id also suggest backing HKR is just buying money, I cant see anyone getting close after 23 games.

Re: Toulouse

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:52 pm
TrinityIHC wrote:
I'd go for that.. the kit should have 3 colours to represent the 3 clubs in the district as well.

Red of Wakefield
White of Castleford
Blue of Featherstone

:thumb:


I don't think those colours would go well with our seating plans. Lateral have just put an order in for 7,000 in Black and Amber. :D
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016
