The discussion here is digressing from the original theme of the thread. That is, Toulouse beat one of last year's top four Championship clubs, not narrowly but by a huge margin.
The implications are that Toulouse is a real chance to be in the Middle 8s and challenge for a Super League spot at year's end.
The only downside is the relatively disappointing crowd that attended, even though it was much bigger than the crowds at most of the other Championship games -- 3rd largest.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
You are correct. It would be combined with woeful Wakefield to form Calder United.
the aire runs through Castleford not the calder, the calder is subsidiary of the larger river Aire, so it should be Aire United. or wakefield. reality is some clubs would never merge and would rather struggle and die.
rollin thunder wrote:
the aire runs through Castleford not the calder, the calder is subsidiary of the larger river Aire, so it should be Aire United. or wakefield. reality is some clubs would never merge and would rather struggle and die.
Wakefield Wildcats was a poor name, thankfully now restored to Wakefield Trinity but Calder United ???
It sounds like a crap football team from the Evo Stick league or something.
Most fans of Castleford or Wakefield would rather "paddle their own canoe" rather than merge with the enemy and ultimately, if Jean's hypothetical league ever came to fruition both clubs would likely end up in the second tier.
I'm loving how we have Cumbria, Newcastle and Manchester in there, none of whom have shown any real thirst for the game.
However, IF RL is to ever get to the next level, there would have to be a dramatic change to what we have now and if we ever had truly national appeal perhaps all of the current SL clubs would disappear, with the exception of Wigan, Leeds, Hull FC and maybe Warrington.
Surely any truly National / International League would want it's clubs to be spread evenly across the country and then add to those, the French/ North American clubs.
Of course, it would make more sense to have a strong and vibrant competition in each of these countries and the logistics of having a 12 team comp spread over 3 countries would be very difficult to work.
There are 3 pro RL teams in the Wakefield and 5 Towns District
If you're joining 3 things together it's generally known as a Trinity
So the only viable name for a merged Club is Wakefield Trinity
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The discussion here is digressing from the original theme of the thread. That is, Toulouse beat one of last year's top four Championship clubs, not narrowly but by a huge margin.
The implications are that Toulouse is a real chance to be in the Middle 8s and challenge for a Super League spot at year's end.
The only downside is the relatively disappointing crowd that attended, even though it was much bigger than the crowds at most of the other Championship games -- 3rd largest.
No the implication is that Toulouse like last time will win most if not all their home games , something they proved last year by beating Leigh in the cup , but if you want to work it that way , then the Rochdale result should have everybody quaking in their boots , they got a better result against Dewsbury than Leigh did a week earlier
But you like the rest of us non loonies knows it doesn't work like that , they might make the middle 8 s and they might not
The Avenger wrote:
There are 3 pro RL teams in the Wakefield and 5 Towns District
If you're joining 3 things together it's generally known as a Trinity
So the only viable name for a merged Club is Wakefield Trinity
......playing at Glasshoughton
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
The discussion here is digressing from the original theme of the thread. That is, Toulouse beat one of last year's top four Championship clubs, not narrowly but by a huge margin.
The implications are that Toulouse is a real chance to be in the Middle 8s and challenge for a Super League spot at year's end.
The only downside is the relatively disappointing crowd that attended, even though it was much bigger than the crowds at most of the other Championship games -- 3rd largest.
It was still a CRAP crowd luv....
If Toronto and Toulouse could bring increased revenue to SL as a whole, why wouldn't we look to expand the competition? Get rid of the daft extra MM game for a start.
In order to see how good Toulouse are we have to wait until they come up against Hull KR. That team, under the wise coaching of Timothy Sheens, is the obvious favourite to win the Championship -- unless Toulouse can beat them.
If Toulouse lose to Hull KR but nevertheless beat every other team, including London, then Toulouse can still be a candidate for promotion to Super League this year --- depending on how badly the weakest two Super League clubs play.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
In order to see how good Toulouse are we have to wait until they come up against Hull KR. That team, under the wise coaching of Timothy Sheens, is the obvious favourite to win the Championship -- unless Toulouse can beat them.
If Toulouse lose to Hull KR but nevertheless beat every other team, including London, then Toulouse can still be a candidate for promotion to Super League this year --- depending on how badly the weakest two Super League clubs play.
It would be fantastic if Toulouse made super league! Especially if they replaced Wakefield. Not quite sure it will happen but im hopeful it will.
