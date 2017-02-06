rollin thunder wrote: the aire runs through Castleford not the calder, the calder is subsidiary of the larger river Aire, so it should be Aire United. or wakefield. reality is some clubs would never merge and would rather struggle and die.

Wakefield Wildcats was a poor name, thankfully now restored to Wakefield Trinity but Calder United ???It sounds like a crap football team from the Evo Stick league or something.Most fans of Castleford or Wakefield would rather "paddle their own canoe" rather than merge with the enemy and ultimately, if Jean's hypothetical league ever came to fruition both clubs would likely end up in the second tier.I'm loving how we have Cumbria, Newcastle and Manchester in there, none of whom have shown any real thirst for the game.However, IF RL is to ever get to the next level, there would have to be a dramatic change to what we have now and if we ever had truly national appeal perhaps all of the current SL clubs would disappear, with the exception of Wigan, Leeds, Hull FC and maybe Warrington.Surely any truly National / International League would want it's clubs to be spread evenly across the country and then add to those, the French/ North American clubs.Of course, it would make more sense to have a strong and vibrant competition in each of these countries and the logistics of having a 12 team comp spread over 3 countries would be very difficult to work.