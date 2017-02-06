The discussion here is digressing from the original theme of the thread. That is, Toulouse beat one of last year's top four Championship clubs, not narrowly but by a huge margin.



The implications are that Toulouse is a real chance to be in the Middle 8s and challenge for a Super League spot at year's end.



The only downside is the relatively disappointing crowd that attended, even though it was much bigger than the crowds at most of the other Championship games -- 3rd largest.