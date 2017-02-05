|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4559
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
My possible SL for 2021 expanded to 14 teams Jean :-
Leeds Rhinos
Bradford Bulls
Castleford Tigers
Manchester Reds
Hull Sharks
London Storm
Wigan Warriors
St Helens
Warrington
Cumbria Bravehearts
Catalans Dragons
Toulouse Olympique
Toronto Wolves
Montreal Canadiens
|
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 10:23 am
|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1150
|
Tigerade wrote:
My possible SL for 2021 expanded to 14 teams Jean :-
Leeds Rhinos
Bradford Bulls
Castleford Tigers
Manchester Reds
Hull Sharks
London Storm
Wigan Warriors
St Helens
Warrington
Cumbria Bravehearts
Catalans Dragons
Toulouse Olympique
Toronto Wolves
Montreal Canadiens
The last 4 will have Schofield biting his flat cap in anger and kicking his whippet around the kitchen.
|
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 4:08 pm
|
Joined: Sun Oct 09, 2005 1:09 pm
Posts: 3959
Location: Carcassonne, France
|
Tigerade wrote:
My possible SL for 2021 expanded to 14 teams Jean :-
Leeds Rhinos
Bradford Bulls
Castleford Tigers
Manchester Reds
Hull Sharks
London Storm
Wigan Warriors
St Helens
Warrington
Cumbria Bravehearts
Catalans Dragons
Toulouse Olympique
Toronto Wolves
Montreal Canadiens
There is no way that a Cumbrian team is viable financially or supporter wise or logistically (where would you locate it?). The same verdict applies to Manchester.
If we are to go to 14 teams from the list that I proposed, then the new clubs should be London and Sheffield. If we go to 16 then the new clubs should be Avignon and Newcastle.
|
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!
Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!
|
Sun Feb 05, 2017 11:19 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9966
|
Tigerade wrote:
My possible SL for 2021 expanded to 14 teams Jean :-
Leeds Rhinos
Bradford Bulls
Castleford Tigers
Manchester Reds
Hull Sharks
London Storm
Wigan Warriors
St Helens
Warrington
Cumbria Bravehearts
Catalans Dragons
Toulouse Olympique
Toronto Wolves
Montreal Canadiens
an nhl ice hockey team playing league? imagine the big hits
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:31 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 07, 2011 12:02 pm
Posts: 4559
Location: WF10 - just a small town in Wakefield
|
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
There is no way that a Cumbrian team is viable financially or supporter wise or logistically (where would you locate it?). The same verdict applies to Manchester.
If we are to go to 14 teams from the list that I proposed, then the new clubs should be London and Sheffield. If we go to 16 then the new clubs should be Avignon and Newcastle.
The Cumbrian franchise would go well in Carlisle. Manchester likewise in Salford. Newcastle doesn't have a supporter base.
|
I am a sinner and I worship evil, Blood is thinner but you will never know - Sorceress - Sorceress - Opeth - 2016
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 12:49 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1661
|
Is franchising making a return then?
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 1:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5629
|
Tigerade wrote:
The Cumbrian franchise would go well in Carlisle. Manchester likewise in Salford. Newcastle doesn't have a supporter base.
Wouldn't bet on a Carlisle-based side being any better supported than one in Newcastle tbh. Whitehaven and worky must be the neck end of 40 miles away and Barrow'd be nearer 80.
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 2:18 pm
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7423
|
Tigerade wrote:
The Cumbrian franchise would go well in Carlisle. Manchester likewise in Salford. Newcastle doesn't have a supporter base.
How can you say that there is no support base in Newcastle and suggest Carlisle and Newcastle as alternatives
Cumbria "deserves" to have a franchise (if we are going down that route) but, the 4 clubs in the county, Barrow, Carlisle, Workington & Whitehaven are spread too far apart to make it work.
Newcastle may be agood shout in the longer term but they and any Manchester would need a seriously wealthy backer and some top marketing to have any chance to succeed.
Koucash has got plenty of faults but he has done little to turn Salford into a "contender".
The guy in Toronto (Perez) does seem to know how to get the marketing side sorted and to generat the level of interest that Toronto have done from a stone cold start, shows what can be done but, there doesn't seem to be anyone of his calibre in RL on this side of the Atlantic.
RL needs to work out where it is going, although it does appear that a "super league" including 2 French clubs and 2 North American clubs could be a possibility. However, the logistics of flying teams to Canada on a regular basis does need some serious thought.
We have had a number of failed expansion clubs and if the sport was serious about having a more diverse top flight, we should have retained the "franchise" model and supported the likes of Sheffield, London and Crusaders and made sure that they were successful (in terms of being stable).
|
|
Mon Feb 06, 2017 5:36 pm
|
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9966
|
if franchising came in like this, no way would cas be a stand alone club
*waits patiently for cas fans abuse*
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, Barbed Wire, Boss Hog, Code13, jakeyg95, Kevs Head, Look that's not enya, Marcus's Bicycle, Moe syslak, RoyBoy29, sgtwilko, Sir Kevin Sinfield, SirStan, SmokeyTA, steadygetyerboots-on, the artist, Trainman, Willzay, yossarian and 185 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|