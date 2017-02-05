Tigerade wrote: My possible SL for 2021 expanded to 14 teams Jean :-



Leeds Rhinos

Bradford Bulls

Castleford Tigers

Manchester Reds

Hull Sharks

London Storm

Wigan Warriors

St Helens

Warrington

Cumbria Bravehearts



Catalans Dragons

Toulouse Olympique



Toronto Wolves

Montreal Canadiens

There is no way that a Cumbrian team is viable financially or supporter wise or logistically (where would you locate it?). The same verdict applies to Manchester.If we are to go to 14 teams from the list that I proposed, then the new clubs should be London and Sheffield. If we go to 16 then the new clubs should be Avignon and Newcastle.