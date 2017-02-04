|
jeffvickers wrote:
I remember their visit to the Shay well, by the fact they failed to bring a single fan!
Great for the clubs coffers. And with Bradford probably playing in League One next year, and another club, Toronto replacing them, and I expect Salford to replace Hull.KR. there's going to be some electric atmospheres next year. Might as well hold the Summer Bash at Barrow.
I understand what you are saying about away fans but, this happens with some English clubs as well.
Each club has to generate interest locally to fill their ground and not rely on away supporters.
If you add the total away fans that visit the Shay and the total that visit Toulouse, Halifax will still be in front.
Catalan have been great for SL and Toulouse and Toronto will bring something different to The Championship and League 1.
Sadly, modern pro sport is all about cash and Toronto & Toulouse will bring new supporters, sponsors and TV money into the game and that has to be a good thing.
Plus, if we can ever get The French to be equal competition for England, that would also be good for the game.
Finally, IF (and its a huge IF), Toronto can be the catalyst to the sport getting a serious foothold in North America, that would be huge for the sport.
I watched this game on periscope (rugby starved, what can I say) and I thought batleys man on man tackling was shocking, so bad in fact, that it reminded me of my team in super league over the past 3-4 seasons gone. They also blew a couple of dead cert tries, and Toulouse just dominated them in the end with their superior physicality.
moxi1 wrote:
You have a submarine
boomer wrote:
Garry "the Genius" Schofield tipped the Bulldogs by 7 keep taking the tablets Gaz
Schofield was a fine player, but as a coach was useless and just as useless as a tpister.
The man is clueless.
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Had the goal kicker Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his goal kicking (he only kicked 4 conversions out of 9), the score would have been more than 50. The outstanding PNG talent Kuni Minga scored three tries, and youg French centre Gavin Margueritte scored two tries of a nine try total.
It seems that Toulouse has assembled a dazzling array of (mostly French) talent in their team. Here's hoping that they make the top 4 in the Championship and successfully challenge for a place in Super league for 2018.
A local derby in Super League between Catalans and Toulouse will do wonders for French rugby league -- attracting new fans, new players, new sponsors and more TV money in France.
And yet the two players you mentioned are not French but Australian and a Papuan. 6 of the first 17 players are not French
JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
That is going to happen anyway Mr Sarcastic. And it will be a roaring success.
Possible Super League in 2021:
Leeds
Bradford
Hull FC
Hull KR
Huddersfield
Wigan
St Helens
Warrington
Catalans
Toulouse
Toronto
Montreal
So your prediction is
Avignon - Championship 2019, Super League 2020, then relegated 2021 (they are not in your list)
(wonder what the odds will be on that)
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
And yet the two players you mentioned are not French but Australian and a Papuan. 6 of the first 17 players are not French
But 11 of the first 17 players are French, and the remainder of the squad are French. It is a very French squad when you think about it.
Zulu01 wrote:
So your prediction is
Avignon - Championship 2019, Super League 2020, then relegated 2021 (they are not in your list)
(wonder what the odds will be on that)
Avignon is yet to get a financial backer(s). I had hoped that this would be in the works by now. However it may take a little more time than I had anticipated. But please be patient. It should happen before too long.
If Toulouse is promoted at the end of this season then I expect a greater tendency on the part of French businessmen and fans to push for a team from Avignon to follow in the path of Toulouse.
I will certainly let you know if anything eventuates.
Before this result apart from HKR I'd expect Toulouse to win all their home games , so nothing unexpected here , it's how many away games they can win which will decide if they make the top 4
They will still be in the Championship next season
