jeffvickers wrote: I remember their visit to the Shay well, by the fact they failed to bring a single fan!



Great for the clubs coffers. And with Bradford probably playing in League One next year, and another club, Toronto replacing them, and I expect Salford to replace Hull.KR. there's going to be some electric atmospheres next year. Might as well hold the Summer Bash at Barrow.

I understand what you are saying about away fans but, this happens with some English clubs as well.Each club has to generate interest locally to fill their ground and not rely on away supporters.If you add the total away fans that visit the Shay and the total that visit Toulouse, Halifax will still be in front.Catalan have been great for SL and Toulouse and Toronto will bring something different to The Championship and League 1.Sadly, modern pro sport is all about cash and Toronto & Toulouse will bring new supporters, sponsors and TV money into the game and that has to be a good thing.Plus, if we can ever get The French to be equal competition for England, that would also be good for the game.Finally, IF (and its a huge IF), Toronto can be the catalyst to the sport getting a serious foothold in North America, that would be huge for the sport.