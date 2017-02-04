WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Toulouse

 
Post a reply

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 9:52 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7413
jeffvickers wrote:
I remember their visit to the Shay well, by the fact they failed to bring a single fan!

Great for the clubs coffers. And with Bradford probably playing in League One next year, and another club, Toronto replacing them, and I expect Salford to replace Hull.KR. there's going to be some electric atmospheres next year. Might as well hold the Summer Bash at Barrow.


I understand what you are saying about away fans but, this happens with some English clubs as well.
Each club has to generate interest locally to fill their ground and not rely on away supporters.

If you add the total away fans that visit the Shay and the total that visit Toulouse, Halifax will still be in front.

Catalan have been great for SL and Toulouse and Toronto will bring something different to The Championship and League 1.

Sadly, modern pro sport is all about cash and Toronto & Toulouse will bring new supporters, sponsors and TV money into the game and that has to be a good thing.

Plus, if we can ever get The French to be equal competition for England, that would also be good for the game.

Finally, IF (and its a huge IF), Toronto can be the catalyst to the sport getting a serious foothold in North America, that would be huge for the sport.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sat Feb 04, 2017 10:31 pm
moxi1 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3379
I watched this game on periscope (rugby starved, what can I say) and I thought batleys man on man tackling was shocking, so bad in fact, that it reminded me of my team in super league over the past 3-4 seasons gone. They also blew a couple of dead cert tries, and Toulouse just dominated them in the end with their superior physicality.

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 12:21 am
hull smallears User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Aug 31, 2005 7:15 pm
Posts: 8354
Location: Location Location
moxi1 wrote:
I watched this game on periscope (rugby starved, what can I say) and I thought batleys man on man tackling was shocking, so bad in fact, that it reminded me of my team in super league over the past 3-4 seasons gone. They also blew a couple of dead cert tries, and Toulouse just dominated them in the end with their superior physicality.


You have a submarine :shock:
Know your Enemy

Re: Toulouse

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 1:39 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1147
boomer wrote:
Garry "the Genius" Schofield tipped the Bulldogs by 7 keep taking the tablets Gaz

Schofield was a fine player, but as a coach was useless and just as useless as a tpister.
The man is clueless.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: BiltonRobin, coco the fullback, fowlesy31415, Huddersfield1895, knockersbumpMKII, Zulu01 and 55 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,513,75067275,7324,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  