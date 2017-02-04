|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
jeffvickers wrote:
I remember their visit to the Shay well, by the fact they failed to bring a single fan!
Great for the clubs coffers. And with Bradford probably playing in League One next year, and another club, Toronto replacing them, and I expect Salford to replace Hull.KR. there's going to be some electric atmospheres next year. Might as well hold the Summer Bash at Barrow.
What is this obsession some RL fans have with away fan numbers?
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:22 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
What is this obsession some RL fans have with away fan numbers?
The Fire Brigade are on their way round. My house is currently on fire due to an exploding irony meter.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:26 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
SirStan wrote:
Here's an idea, why not relegate all the boring English teams from Super League and replace them with as many French & Canadian cities as possible. I'm sure this will be a roaring success.
I mistakenly had you down as a more open minded poster Stan.
Here's an even better idea than yours though... Why not add new clubs into the lowest professional tier of RL and have them compete on the pitch with other clubs to earn their way up the leagues and potentially a place in SL?
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:31 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
SirStan wrote:
The Fire Brigade are on their way round. My house is currently on fire due to an exploding irony meter.
Another odd comment. You ok Stan? You're a bit miserable to say it's a Saturday evening and the first game of the season tomorrow.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:35 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
Another odd comment. You ok Stan? You're a bit miserable to say it's a Saturday evening and the first game of the season tomorrow.
Fine & Dandy here pal, just find it amusing to hear an FC fan attempting to play down the impact away fans have on our game when you all spend the season boasting about your travelling "army".
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:38 pm
|
|
DGM wrote:
I mistakenly had you down as a more open minded poster Stan.
Here's an even better idea than yours though... Why not add new clubs into the lowest professional tier of RL and have them compete on the pitch with other clubs to earn their way up the leagues and potentially a place in SL?
Indeed, no boundaries, let's merge SL with the NRL and make it a truly global concept.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:59 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
SirStan wrote:
Fine & Dandy here pal, just find it amusing to hear an FC fan attempting to play down the impact away fans have on our game when you all spend the season boasting about your travelling "army".
I'm not sure I've ever boasted about Hull's away support? Plenty of FC fans do though, as well as complaining about away support at the KCOM, which is exactly the point I was making.
As Wellsy pointed out, clubs like Fax can either spend their energy whinging about a lack of away fans for a fixture, or they can devote their energies into improving their home support. For Rovers to attract what 6,000 pass holders(?) for 2017 is quite frankly brilliant, it's not been done by fluke, the club have worked hard to ensure the engagement with supporters has been spot on, the messages of sticking together, signing & retaining the right players, good offers/choices on tickets etc.
Clubs can either pi$$ n moan about something they can't really control (away fans) or they can get their acts together and do something about what they can control. One new regular fan is worth 15 Toulouse fans.
|
|
Sat Feb 04, 2017 8:59 pm
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
|
SirStan wrote:
Indeed, no boundaries, let's merge SL with the NRL and make it a truly global concept.
Getting silly now aren't ye.
|
