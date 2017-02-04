SirStan wrote: Fine & Dandy here pal, just find it amusing to hear an FC fan attempting to play down the impact away fans have on our game when you all spend the season boasting about your travelling "army".

I'm not sure I've ever boasted about Hull's away support? Plenty of FC fans do though, as well as complaining about away support at the KCOM, which is exactly the point I was making.As Wellsy pointed out, clubs like Fax can either spend their energy whinging about a lack of away fans for a fixture, or they can devote their energies into improving their home support. For Rovers to attract what 6,000 pass holders(?) for 2017 is quite frankly brilliant, it's not been done by fluke, the club have worked hard to ensure the engagement with supporters has been spot on, the messages of sticking together, signing & retaining the right players, good offers/choices on tickets etc.Clubs can either pi$$ n moan about something they can't really control (away fans) or they can get their acts together and do something about what they can control. One new regular fan is worth 15 Toulouse fans.