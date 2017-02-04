Had the goal kicker Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his goal kicking (he only kicked 4 conversions out of 9), the score would have been more than 50. The outstanding PNG talent Kuni Minga scored three tries, and youg French centre Gavin Margueritte scored two tries of a nine try total.



It seems that Toulouse has assembled a dazzling array of (mostly French) talent in their team. Here's hoping that they make the top 4 in the Championship and successfully challenge for a place in Super league for 2018.



A local derby in Super League between Catalans and Toulouse will do wonders for French rugby league -- attracting new fans, new players, new sponsors and more TV money in France.