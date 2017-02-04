WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 4:18 pm
Are giving Batley a right humping. Good start to their season.
Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:11 pm
44-6 winners against a team that finished in the top 3 last season :shock:

Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:22 pm
Garry "the Genius" Schofield tipped the Bulldogs by 7 keep taking the tablets Gaz
Land of the GIANTS

Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:39 pm
Had the goal kicker Mark Kheirallah been more accurate with his goal kicking (he only kicked 4 conversions out of 9), the score would have been more than 50. The outstanding PNG talent Kuni Minga scored three tries, and youg French centre Gavin Margueritte scored two tries of a nine try total.

It seems that Toulouse has assembled a dazzling array of (mostly French) talent in their team. Here's hoping that they make the top 4 in the Championship and successfully challenge for a place in Super league for 2018.

A local derby in Super League between Catalans and Toulouse will do wonders for French rugby league -- attracting new fans, new players, new sponsors and more TV money in France.
Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:44 pm
I remember their visit to the Shay well, by the fact they failed to bring a single fan!

Great for the clubs coffers. And with Bradford probably playing in League One next year, and another club, Toronto replacing them, and I expect Salford to replace Hull.KR. there's going to be some electric atmospheres next year. Might as well hold the Summer Bash at Barrow.

Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:52 pm
I remember their visit to the Shay well, by the fact they failed to bring a single fan!

Great for the clubs coffers. And with Bradford probably playing in League One next year, and another club, Toronto replacing them, and I expect Salford to replace Hull.KR. there's going to be some electric atmospheres next year. Might as well hold the Summer Bash at Barrow.


An unnecessary dig at the Toulouse fans.

I am hoping that Toulouse win promotion to Super League at the end of this season. It will not only be great for rugby league in itself, but it will leave a clear path for Toronto to gain promotion to Super League at the end of 2018.
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:55 pm
Here's an idea, why not relegate all the boring English teams from Super League and replace them with as many French & Canadian cities as possible. I'm sure this will be a roaring success.

Re: Toulouse

Sat Feb 04, 2017 6:59 pm
Here's an idea, why not relegate all the boring English teams from Super League and replace them with as many French & Canadian cities as possible. I'm sure this will be a roaring success.


That is going to happen anyway Mr Sarcastic. And it will be a roaring success.

Possible Super League in 2021:

Leeds
Bradford
Hull FC
Hull KR
Huddersfield
Wigan
St Helens
Warrington

Catalans
Toulouse

Toronto
Montreal
Toulouse for Championship in 2017, Super League in 2018!

Avignon for Championship in 2019, Super League in 2020!

  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  