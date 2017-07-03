How the mighty have fallen, or are falling.

It's a sorry tail of influential people at the club all taking their eyes off the ball in unison.

What was the cause ?

Apathy, Arrogance, Recruitment, Leadership etc etc...

Hard to believe that all this was bubbling under during last season's heroics and the cracks were so well papered over later still with that other heroic effort against world class NRL opposition.

Well anyway the wheels well and truly 'came off.

I'm not sure any of the RL watching world really know why, it's a conundrum without one answer but many.

But for sure many have taken their eyes off the ball and all have waited with some arrogance for it just to fit back together without one key ingredient. CHANGE.