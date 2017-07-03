sally cinnamon wrote: What is there to lose....a lot.



(Snip)



. If we go from Tony Smith to a punt on the unknown there are high risks of us sliding down the table, losing players and then looking back and saying the Smith era was great, we lost 2 games and then got rid what a decision.

Did we ever slide down the table. ..?To my mind we never climbed out of the bottom so have had very little room to slide down to.One thing is certain after 2 games some of us spotted something dreadful and we haven't been proved wrong throughout the entire season.We are going to get the same results from Smith's team...a lack of discipline lack of skill lack of game winning mentality lack of wins.I am resigning myself to relegation. ...and no good can come of that. This is all hugely disappointing.We were two points behind Saints when they sacked Cunningham....they haven't turned into world beaters but they'll be in a different league to us next month. ....