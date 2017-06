sally cinnamon wrote:

Hodgson or Michael Monaghan would be credible choices as they were top players for us and so would have goodwill from the fans. Possibly Willie Poching would be the other who would be popular with the fans.



If we brought in an assistant from another club like Sean Long, Ryan Sheridan, Andy Hay, the fans would be sceptical from the start and so even a revival/consolidation to safety and to comfortable top 5/6 in the next couple of years, would start being seen as treading water.



The alternative would be to go for an ex head coach with SL experience like Paul Anderson or Steve McNamara. Anderson doesn't seem a bad option - he had Hudds right at the top and seemed to have one bad season.



Or go in big with money and try to tempt an existing coach away from their club - Brian McDermott, Ian Watson or Chris Chester would be obvious choices.