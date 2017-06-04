Nothing will change IMO.... They will point to Leeds - they had a season like we had last year, then the following season they were rubbish, in the middle 8's and competed for nothing, fans crying out for the coach to go (they even wanted Smith back), then they do OK the year after (this year). Warrington will look at that model, and say, we're having the same troubles, lets stick with our coach like Leeds did.



The problem is, Leeds had quite a lot of injuries last year, but still had one of the best back lines in Super League IMO (MaCguire, Hall, Moon, Watkins, Briscoe etc) - we have one quality player injured, and nothing else to look forward to. We will go into that middle 8's and will have to prey that Leigh and Hull KR can't beat us, because atm, Widnes, Huddersfield and Catalan (8th will be between those two), are all better than us, and actually have stronger squads than the start of the year (we are weaker).



As others have said, we have been rank average since the great team was split up 4 years ago - we managed what we managed last year because 1. Of the easy run we had to Wembley, and 2. Super League was, and still is, average at best - probably the lowest quality I have seen in Super League since it started.



You can also blame our "homegrown" recruitment - on one hand I like the fact that we have some many English players in the squad - but I would rather have as many overseas players as Castleford, Hull, Salford etc, and be where they are, rather than two, over age, past their best ones that we have....