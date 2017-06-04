|
Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5292
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
|
lefty goldblatt wrote:
....am I missing something?
Why does Hodgson's name keep appearing in the (as of yet) situations vacant column, for Smith's job?
As far as I can remember, he's played second fiddle to Denis Betts, who's team has been dog pooh (bar 6 of the first 7 games in 2016) for the last 3 years. It's hardly a glowing cV, is it?
Sally's just doing sarcasm again, Lefty
it beats reality so i'm told............
|
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
|
Sun Jun 04, 2017 10:53 pm
|
DAG
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Joined: Mon Aug 14, 2006 12:32 pm
Posts: 138
|
Wires71 wrote:
It's just about seeing things earlier. The writing was on the wall a long time ago.
Well done to you, go give yourself a big pat on the back.
|
Warrington Wolves Rugby League;
Super League Leaders Shield Winners - 2011, 2016
Challenge Cup Winners - 1904-5, 1906-7, 1949-50, 1953-4, 1973-4, 2009, 2010, 2012
Championship Winners - 1947-8, 1953-4, 1954-5
League Leaders Trophy Winners - 1972-3
Premiership Trophy Winners - 1985-6
Club Championship Winners - 1973-4
Regal Trophy Winners - 1973-4, 1977-8, 1980-1, 1990-1
Captain Morgan Trophy Winners - 1974-74
Lancashire League Winners - 1937-8, 1947-8, 1948-9, 1950-1, 1953-4, 1954-5, 1955-6, 1967-8
Lancashire Cup Winners - 1921-2, 1929-30, 1932-3, 1937-8, 1959-60, 1965-6, 1980-1, 1982-3, 1989-90
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Allez, apollosghost, atomic, Bombed Out, DAG, fullofhope, Hangermans, Irish Wire, Johnkendal, morrisseyisawire, Mr Hicks, ratticusfinch, Run leroy , run !, sally cinnamon, ScottyWire, Shazbaz, silver2, the flying biscuit, the fucitolbladderwrack, The Magic Rat, the stella kid, Towns88, WalterWizard and 382 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Warrington Wolves
|