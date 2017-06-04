sally cinnamon wrote: What if Brett Hodgson is appointed, the club gets on a bounce, knocks out Wigan and is only a game away from Wembley.

Stranger things have happened.



If this does happen though, Hodgson can't take the credit because he will basically have just ridden on the team that Smith built over many years, like TS did by taking Cullen's team to glory.

Don't worry, this team wouldn't Win a meat raffle.This team is destined for relegation the teams below us are gaining momentum and we are in free fall.If Smith is sacked and a new coach is brought in and he saves the club's superleague status it will be one of the greatest coaching achievements in the game such is the desperate place the players are in at the moment.Smith took over a team that couldn't get past a play off game. ...the Tony Smith built side is much much worse.