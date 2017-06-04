|
Wires71 wrote:
It's just about seeing things earlier. The writing was on the wall a long time ago.
Your 'hunch' appears to have been proved right, but, then again if we'd have managed to limp into mid table obscurity in the top 8's with a few more wins and a couple of less drubbings you'd have pulled another 'I saw this first' out of the bag.
After all if someone considers that ONLY winning the GF marks a successful season you are giving yourself a comfortable 'I told you so margin'.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:09 pm
lefty goldblatt wrote:
More chance of plaitting snot
I think that you are right. However If we manged it would the majority on here be disappointed?
Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:32 pm
I've already got a silver trail up both my sleeves drying as we speak.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:25 pm
What if Brett Hodgson is appointed, the club gets on a bounce, knocks out Wigan and is only a game away from Wembley.
Stranger things have happened.
If this does happen though, Hodgson can't take the credit because he will basically have just ridden on the team that Smith built over many years, like TS did by taking Cullen's team to glory.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:13 pm
Uncle Rico wrote:
Your 'hunch' appears to have been proved right, but, then again if we'd have managed to limp into mid table obscurity in the top 8's with a few more wins and a couple of less drubbings you'd have pulled another 'I saw this first' out of the bag.
After all if someone considers that ONLY winning the GF marks a successful season you are giving yourself a comfortable 'I told you so margin'.
It's not about that. After copping a lot of flak earlier in the year for questioning Smith it seems de rigour now yet are playing as poorly now as we did in the first 6 games. Same mistakes, same disorganisation and same excuses. There is no sudden decline. Just some were in denial.
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:24 pm
Wires71 wrote:
It's not about that. After copping a lot of flak earlier in the year for questioning Smith it seems de rigour now yet are playing as poorly now as we did in the first 6 games. Same mistakes, same disorganisation and same excuses. There is no sudden decline. Just some were in denial.
and that's where you and I differ in opinion, the "denial" strictly speaking it wasn't denial, but, a willingness to take a view based on more than three or four games.
I greed that the opinion poll might have a different complexion following the return to poor results and form
Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:27 pm
sally cinnamon wrote:
What if Brett Hodgson is appointed, the club gets on a bounce, knocks out Wigan and is only a game away from Wembley.
Stranger things have happened.
If this does happen though, Hodgson can't take the credit because he will basically have just ridden on the team that Smith built over many years, like TS did by taking Cullen's team to glory.
Don't worry, this team wouldn't Win a meat raffle.
This team is destined for relegation the teams below us are gaining momentum and we are in free fall.
If Smith is sacked and a new coach is brought in and he saves the club's superleague status it will be one of the greatest coaching achievements in the game such is the desperate place the players are in at the moment.
Smith took over a team that couldn't get past a play off game. ...the Tony Smith built side is much much worse.
