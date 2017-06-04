WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - 2017 and Tony Smith

Board index Super League Warrington Wolves 2017 and Tony Smith

 
Post a reply

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:01 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2958
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
It's just about seeing things earlier. The writing was on the wall a long time ago.


Your 'hunch' appears to have been proved right, but, then again if we'd have managed to limp into mid table obscurity in the top 8's with a few more wins and a couple of less drubbings you'd have pulled another 'I saw this first' out of the bag.

After all if someone considers that ONLY winning the GF marks a successful season you are giving yourself a comfortable 'I told you so margin'.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:09 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2958
Location: Stuck in 1982
lefty goldblatt wrote:
More chance of plaitting snot


I think that you are right. However If we manged it would the majority on here be disappointed?

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 6:32 pm
rubber duckie User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 15, 2008 3:09 pm
Posts: 8030
I've already got a silver trail up both my sleeves drying as we speak.
once a wire always a wire

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 7:25 pm
sally cinnamon User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 12, 2004 10:26 am
Posts: 14057
Location: NFL playoffs
What if Brett Hodgson is appointed, the club gets on a bounce, knocks out Wigan and is only a game away from Wembley.
Stranger things have happened.

If this does happen though, Hodgson can't take the credit because he will basically have just ridden on the team that Smith built over many years, like TS did by taking Cullen's team to glory.
Challenge Cup winners 2009 2010 2012
League Champions 2011 2016

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:13 pm
Wires71 Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Jun 25, 2006 12:49 pm
Posts: 8650
Uncle Rico wrote:
Your 'hunch' appears to have been proved right, but, then again if we'd have managed to limp into mid table obscurity in the top 8's with a few more wins and a couple of less drubbings you'd have pulled another 'I saw this first' out of the bag.

After all if someone considers that ONLY winning the GF marks a successful season you are giving yourself a comfortable 'I told you so margin'.



It's not about that. After copping a lot of flak earlier in the year for questioning Smith it seems de rigour now yet are playing as poorly now as we did in the first 6 games. Same mistakes, same disorganisation and same excuses. There is no sudden decline. Just some were in denial.

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:24 pm
Uncle Rico User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Feb 10, 2012 11:24 am
Posts: 2958
Location: Stuck in 1982
Wires71 wrote:
It's not about that. After copping a lot of flak earlier in the year for questioning Smith it seems de rigour now yet are playing as poorly now as we did in the first 6 games. Same mistakes, same disorganisation and same excuses. There is no sudden decline. Just some were in denial.


and that's where you and I differ in opinion, the "denial" strictly speaking it wasn't denial, but, a willingness to take a view based on more than three or four games.

I greed that the opinion poll might have a different complexion following the return to poor results and form

Re: 2017 and Tony Smith

Post Sun Jun 04, 2017 8:27 pm
the flying biscuit User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 08, 2005 12:37 pm
Posts: 5290
Location: Not saving souls, or breaking promises
sally cinnamon wrote:
What if Brett Hodgson is appointed, the club gets on a bounce, knocks out Wigan and is only a game away from Wembley.
Stranger things have happened.

If this does happen though, Hodgson can't take the credit because he will basically have just ridden on the team that Smith built over many years, like TS did by taking Cullen's team to glory.


Don't worry, this team wouldn't Win a meat raffle.
This team is destined for relegation the teams below us are gaining momentum and we are in free fall.

If Smith is sacked and a new coach is brought in and he saves the club's superleague status it will be one of the greatest coaching achievements in the game such is the desperate place the players are in at the moment.
Smith took over a team that couldn't get past a play off game. ...the Tony Smith built side is much much worse.
Image
2009..........2010...........2011............2012..........2016..........2017
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Allez, Asgardian13, atomic, basher11, bellycouldtackle, Bigtom, Bondo, Builth Wells Wire, Bullseye, CharlieWong, Chetnik, CW8, Dezzies_right_hook, djhudds, Dropkick Murphy, easyWire, Ganson's Optician, gary numan, Gazwire, Google [Bot], Hasbag, jj86, jools, Jukesays, karetaker, kev123, Kosh, Lebron James, lefty goldblatt, leslie boyd, lister, marshman777, MikeyWire, Old Man John, Oxford Exile, Philth, POSTL, ratticusfinch, Refnom95, Run leroy , run !, runningman29, RyoWidnes, SaleSlim, scottty, shinymcshine, Smith's Brolly, Superblue, Swifty, the flying biscuit, The Riddler, thelinesman, Thelonius, Tiz Lad, Unbeliever, Uncle Rico, WalterWizard, Wire, Wolf Hall, wolfie wales, Wrath, Ziggy Stardust and 645 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Warrington Wolves




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,579,6652,98676,0164,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Sun : 05:00
NRL
MANLY
21
- 20CANBERRA
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 07:00
NRL
CANTERBURY
0
- 38PENRITH
TV
  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
20
- 26CELTIC  
 FT 
Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
12
- 48WHITEHAVEN  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
20
- 28TOULOUSE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
26
- 4OLDHAM  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
10
- 56NEWCASTLE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
26
- 30DONCASTER  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
36
- 18LONDON  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
34
- 6HALIFAX  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
20
- 20HULL KR  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
DEWSBURY
38
- 12BRADFORD  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
38
- 14ROCHDALE  
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
44
- 4WARRINGTON
  
 FT :
Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
24
- 34WAKEFIELD
 < 
 FT 
Sun : 15:00
SL
WIDNES
26
- 6CATALANS
  
 FT 
Sun : 15:30
SL
CASTLEFORD
16
- 12ST. HELENS
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM