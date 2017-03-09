Wires71 wrote: I am reassured that I am hardly a lone voice which thinks we are playing poorly, recruited poorly and that things are not looking very rosy at the moment and we cannot go one like that indefinitely. Others don't share that view. Fine. If they enjoy watching the Wire currently good on them, they think Smith is the man and has just been unlucky for 8 years then that's fine too. I suspect the length of this thread suggests it's quite a division of opinions.



What we can say is this- the target for 2016 was to win the GF and we didn't. That must mean we failed in that target. How long we continue to give Smith to win a GF? This season represents the 8th realistic opportunity he has had. Wasn't it Paul Cullen who said "if you always do what you always did...".



Not sure what attendance have to do with on-field success.

You are not sure what attendances have to do with on-field success ? A team has a string of wins and attendances rise, a team sits at the bottom of the table and attendances fall ? Attendances are a reasonable proxy for fan satisfaction, not perfect, but good enough in the absence of survey. Yet our attendances for Cas and BB were good - despite failing completely with the GF target last year. Surely if our only target was missed yet again we should have seen a drop in ST holders and the HJ half empty ? After all, this was the 7th year we failed. Could it be possible that you are not actually speaking for the majority of fans when you say " its not acceptable to even the most diehard TS fans". I think you are being slightly disingenuous Nigel.Do you honestly believe that your ' Smith must go if we don't win the GF in 2017' has any relevance whatsoever if the majority of fans disagree. Nobody knows what will happen this season and this thread is riding high on the current dissatisfaction with three poor SL performances, plus the worry it may soon be four. If we do a Leeds there will be even more voices for Smith out. If we start to win and get back to top four it will suddenly get quiet. If we win the CC, attendances will climb and he will be the Messiah.But it will be SM that decides if he is going to fire TS, and rapidly falling attendances will be the trigger point. If you are so insistent that TS must go this year If we don't win the GF, perhaps you should stop watching your beloved Wire and help him to make his mind up.As I have said before, I am not in love with TS. He has drawbacks (longer term planning, unrealistic about players abilities, some recruitment etc). But I do think he is one of the best coaches in the UK and I am not optimistic about recruitment from good old Oz. I also think he has brought success to the club, success which we have not seen for much of the long time I have been watching. If there is a better alternative fine, trouble is, who on here is going to pick out the manager that will win us the GF in say the next couple of years ? Everything goes very quiet at that point doesn't it.