Winslade's Offload wrote: I think the difficulty you have is that your view is not necessarily the same as the majority of Wire supporters. By your criteria, 2016 was a failure was it not. And yet despite the defeat at Catalans, and our 2016 season, the attendance for the Cas match was pretty good - above the average for last year. Even a friendly against Brisbane saw 12k fans.



Was last year an acceptable one to lose the GF ? and is 2017 the one where everything hangs on a win ?

I am reassured that I am hardly a lone voice which thinks we are playing poorly, recruited poorly and that things are not looking very rosy at the moment and we cannot go one like that indefinitely. Others don't share that view. Fine. If they enjoy watching the Wire currently good on them, they think Smith is the man and has just been unlucky for 8 years then that's fine too. I suspect the length of this thread suggests it's quite a division of opinions.What we can say is this- the target for 2016 was to win the GF and we didn't. That must mean we failed in that target. How long we continue to give Smith to win a GF? This season represents the 8th realistic opportunity he has had. Wasn't it Paul Cullen who said "if you always do what you always did...".Not sure what attendance have to do with on-field success.