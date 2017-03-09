Wires71 wrote: I'm pretty much with this. The idea from the previous poster that we can carry on with 2017 and 2018 as failure is not going to be acceptable to even the most die hard Smith fan.



I genuinely hope he turns it round and delivers a GF win. Just the signs are not very promising at the moment.

I think the difficulty you have is that your view is not necessarily the same as the majority of Wire supporters. By your criteria, 2016 was a failure was it not. And yet despite the defeat at Catalans, and our 2016 season, the attendance for the Cas match was pretty good - above the average for last year. Even a friendly against Brisbane saw 12k fans.Was last year an acceptable one to lose the GF ? and is 2017 the one where everything hangs on a win ?