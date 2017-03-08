Since we seem to have entered the world of scenarios, what set of circumstances would realistically precipitate the sacking of TS ?



Scenario 1

I guess if we had a year when we dropped into the middle 8's, then we would certainly see a drop off in attendance at the HJ and I think that might send the traffic lights to amber as far as Simon Moran is concerned. Fans would certainly grumble, ST holders would fall and we would likely see some player departures and perhaps a big name or two recruited. But just like Leeds last year, I don't think TS would get the sack or that we would see fans on the street burning effigies. Sport is fickle, sides have good and bad patches, runs of injuries, plus Lady Luck also plays her part. There would be disquiet because we thought it was our year, but hope springs eternal and we have been here before.



Scenario 2

If we had two bad years and another visit to the middle 8 naughty step, then yes, I think that could well be a breaking point. In fact it will be interesting to see what happens at Leeds this year, although knowing Uncle Gary the need to make a severance payment is likely to be just a major stumbling point. At that point attendances at the HJ will have plummeted and SM will have had time to look at alternative options. The point about who would replace TS is a good one. Marry in haste, repent at leisure, and I don't see a queue of good alternatives to Smith at the moment. If you were an Aussie coach would you really wish to come over here to immerse yourself in a low quality game that was slowly dying on its feet along a narrow strip of motorway ? Perhaps there is someone who likes missionary work and we should not be so cynical.



Scenario 3

We don't win the GF, but we oscillate around in the top four group of clubs, occasionally winning a CC and the LLS. Attendances are likely to remain relatively stable, fans will grumble but accept the status quo whilst still hoping for an elusive GF win. Does anybody really believe that fans would demand change ? When I look at the Wire booking system on line I can see that there are more reserved seats this year than last - our ST holders seem to have increased, presumably because of our two finals last year. My take is that fans in general are happy to accept this situation whilst still hoping for the big prize. Personally, under this scenario, I think the quality of play on offer is far more of a threat to attendances than not winning the GF.



I suppose I can sum all that up by saying I don't think there any chance of TS being kicked out this year because he didn't win the GF.