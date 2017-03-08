Uncle Rico wrote: Or scenario C, we pick up a couple, or three wins, get some players back, build a bit of momentum and be close enough to make a creditable assault on a top four place during the top 8 play offs?

It would be very difficult to get top 4 if we lose 6 of our first 7, and given that we have Wigan, Saints away and Hull in our next four games I think its a likely outcome in the form we are in.A turn around is not impossible. Last season Hull lost three in a row in February/March and there was pressure on Radford but they went on a great winning run after that. But we would really need a Hull style turnaround as to make top 4 you probably can't afford to lose more than 9 or 10 in the whole season.The irony is that had this current Super 8s and top 4 format been around back in 2011 we wouldn't have had to deal with Leeds in the playoffs...