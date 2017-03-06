Man Mountain wrote: The problem is, nothing "seems right" when you are on a bad run, but hit a purple patch and win the next few games, and everything looks rosey again. That's why I love the roller coaster of RL. I'm pretty sure this will all be forgotten soon enough.

I bet it won't be forgotten about, the debate will rumble on.I can see this season being one where at the start of April we are 1-6 and at the bottom of the league and seen as a club in crisis, the board stick with Smith and then we start to pick up some wins.We steadily pull ourselves in to the top 8, but after the split are too far adrift to make a credible play for the top 4 and play out the final weeks of the season in apathy.There will be a lot of anger on this forum and people saying they have had enough, want to give up with Wire until we get a new coach etc etc.That's scenario A.Scenario B is that when we are 1-6 the club parts company with Tony Smith, thanks him with fulsome tributes for what he has done, and appoints Richard Agar for the rest of the season. The club then struggles along and either just sneaks in to the 8, or just slips in to the bottom 4 but enjoys some good wins over the lower league sides and secures our SL future fairly easily, and at that point Agar is confirmed as our head coach on a two year contract till 2019.In that case, there won't be all the debate about coaches on here, as the future will be decided. There may be a lack of general optimism though!