Tony Smith left out a fit Brett Hodgson for that 2013 grand final. That defeat had a LOT to do with smith regardless of the injuries. It's 3 and a half years later and I am still unable to fathom what on earth he was thinking
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Completely disagree. In 2013 you had key injuries that affected the team's chance of winning. Nothing to do with Smith, just bad luck. Would Wigan have won if Monaghan and Ratchford had stayed on the field and you hadn't the need to completely reorganise the backs?
I'm afraid that the difference between winning and losing at the top level is often very fine margins, and luck plays a big part.
